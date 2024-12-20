UN recognises vital role of working animals in disaster relief

The United Nations has adopted a resolution formally acknowledging the vital role of working animals in disaster risk reduction, following years of advocacy from animal welfare organisations.

Working animals, including horses, donkeys and mules, offer a lifeline in times of disaster – providing vital support in the immediate aftermath and rebuilding lives by transporting resources, evacuating people and accessing disaster zones where vehicles cannot.

The International Coalition for Working Equids (ICWE), made up of Brooke, The Donkey Sanctuary, SPANA, and World Horse Welfare successfully advocated for the inclusion of working animals into the resolution in line with their presence in the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction for almost ten years.

Milestone

This marks an important milestone and paves the way for further advocacy to ensure working animals are considered by member states in their disaster resilience planning.

ICWE has long campaigned for recognition of the contribution working animals make to community disaster resilience and the need to protect them in disaster risk management plans.

Jessica Stark, Chair of ICWE and Director of Communications and Public Affairs at World Horse Welfare, said: “We are delighted that working animals are finally recognised for the vital support they provide to communities around the world during times of disaster.

“As a coalition of the world’s leading working animal welfare organisations, with a collective presence in over 50 countries, ICWE is advocating for the millions of working equids around the world to be better protected when disasters strike, for instance by evacuating them to safety and giving them essential food, water and veterinary care.

“Our combined work and influence spans many countries around the world, where these animals are essential to communities facing some of the most challenging disasters – such as floods, droughts, earthquakes, hurricanes and volcanic eruptions.”

“All they have”

Anna Marry, Senior Global External Affairs Advisor at Brooke said: “Across Asia, Africa and Latin America where we work, we see every day how some of the poorest communities are ravaged by climate disasters.

“Their working animals are often all they have.

“We are proud to have been able to take their voices to the corridors of power at the United Nations and advocate for the protection of their animals – the most vital resilience assets in the face of climate change.”

Ian Cawsey, Director of Advocacy and Campaigns at The Donkey Sanctuary, said: “The United Nations’ recognition of working animals in disaster risk reduction opens the door for us to engage member states and bring the resolution to life in country level policy and plans.

“This decision comes after years of combined influence, and gives us leverage to ensure greater protection for millions of working donkeys and other animals around the world.”

“Life-saving”

Linda Edwards, Chief Executive at SPANA, said: “In the aftermath of a disaster, working animals can play a critical and often life-saving role.

“I personally witnessed donkeys and mules delivering essential aid following the Morocco earthquake which struck in 2023, reaching isolated communities that might otherwise have not received support.

“These extraordinary animals are invaluable assets to their communities, yet their contributions during humanitarian responses are often disregarded, and they are typically the last to receive assistance.

“Working animals are sentient beings, deserving of lives free from pain and suffering. The inclusion of working animals in the UN resolution is a monumental step toward a future where every working animal is not only recognised, but valued and respected.”

Working animals make a vital contribution to low- and middle-income countries, and by doing so play a key role in achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

In July 2024, ICWE advocated for the inclusion of working animals in the Sustainable Development Goals framework at the High-Level Political Forum in New York, and in a joint official side event to explore the vital role of working animals in climate resilience and adaptation.

Read the UN’s full resolution here.

