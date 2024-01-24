“Undergrounding” call as renewable energy company announces big pylon scheme in west Wales

Martin Shipton

Former Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has called on the Welsh Government to make underground cabling the default method for linking new renewable energy schemes to the national grid.

Mr Price’s call follows an announcement that a subsidiary of Bute Energy wants to build a network of pylons across Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire.

The group is already facing opposition from campaigners in Powys, who say beautiful landscapes in mid Wales face destruction by proposals to build wind farms and pylons.

“Vital”

A statement issued by Bute Energy’s subsidiary said: “Green GEN Cymru is excited to announce the launch of Green GEN Towy Teifi, a transformative renewable energy network designed to seamlessly integrate clean, green energy into the National Grid. This ground-breaking initiative is not just about connecting power; it’s about empowering rural communities in Wales to embrace a sustainable future, rich with opportunities for investment, jobs, and skill development.

“The project will link Bute Energy’s proposed Lan Fawr Energy Park into a new National Grid substation proposed for south of Carmarthen. Lan Fawr Energy Park, located just north of Lampeter, Ceredigion, is currently being developed by Bute Energy. With up to 40 wind turbines, it could generate up to 264MW of electricity, enough to power 174,000 to 251,000 homes per year. This amount of green energy has the potential to displace 258,000 to 373,000 million tonnes of CO₂ per year.

“The Green GEN Towy Teifi project proposes a new 132kV overhead line to connect Lan Fawr Energy Park to a new National Grid substation near Carmarthen, spanning approximately 52km. This new overhead line is vital for the region, and with the benefit of local strategic connections, could not only reduce pressure on the existing grid but also pave the way for sustainable heating solutions and electric vehicle rollout.

“A public consultation will run from Wednesday 24 January to Wednesday 6 March, featuring six public events for in-depth discussions and feedback opportunities. Green GEN Cymru is also asking for ideas on areas in the local communities along the route that people feel could benefit from investment from the Bute Energy Community Benefit Fund associated with the Lan Fawr Energy Park.

“This project isn’t just about infrastructure; it’s about investing in the future of rural Wales. For every MW of installed capacity, Bute Energy commits £7,500 to the Community Benefit Fund, a unique opportunity for communities along the Green GEN Towy Teifi route. This fund will help to create lasting impact locally ensuring that the benefits of our renewable energy projects are felt by communities across Wales.”

Climate emergency

Gareth Williams, Grid Director at Bute Energy, said: “In facing a climate emergency and cost-of-living crisis, it’s imperative that we act swiftly to harness Wales’ renewable energy potential. This project is more than infrastructure; it’s a commitment to ensuring that Welsh communities thrive in an electric future, with reduced reliance on fossil fuels and overseas energy providers.”

RenewableUK Cymru Director Jess Hooper said: “We have the potential to triple the amount of clean power produced from onshore wind if we can solve issues like the lack of grid connectivity. We welcome Green GEN Cymru working to tackle one of the biggest barriers standing in the way of our ability to deliver the clean, green energy Wales needs to transition away from fossil fuels and empower our economy, environment and communities.”

Mr Williams added: “The development is classified as a Development of National Significance in Wales, requiring a robust consultation process. We are at the first phase, inviting community input, with several more opportunities to engage in the coming months.”

“Culturally sensitive landscapes”

Adam Price, the MS for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, said: “There is a sense of urgency now to establish a clear policy framework for these developments. Undergrounding needs to be given clear status as the default method for these kinds of connections to the grid.

“The pace at which more developments are appearing runs a real risk that the Welsh Government will find themselves responding too late. We’ve seen a proposal for the Tywi, and now it seems the Teifi could follow suit – the local feeling has been clear on this matter and the Welsh Government must issue a policy directive to safeguard these culturally sensitive landscapes”.

Jenny Chryss, the campaign lead for the Powys-based group RE-think said: “I couldn’t agree more with Adam Price in terms of landscape and the urgent need for a clear policy framework. But it’s not just overground or underground power lines we are talking about here. Bute Energy and others are clearly intent on turning the southern half of Wales into one giant ‘energy park’.

“The Welsh Government has allowed this free for all through its Future Wales Plan. The so-called ‘pre-assessed areas for wind’ identified in policy 17 are largely being ignored thanks to a get-out clause in policy 18 that developments must not have an ‘unacceptable adverse impact’ on the surrounding landscape. Who is going to decide what is or is not unacceptable, with [regulators] PEDW and NRW clearly becoming overwhelmed by the number of applications?”

Scandal

“The infrastructure now being proposed overall is a scandal. This isn’t a grid upgrade or of any benefit to Wales. Like Green Gen Cymru’s other proposals it’s a new line for the benefit of one company that wants to sell the power it generates to the UK grid and charge others to do likewise.

“Wales is already moving towards meeting its energy targets through existing developments on and offshore, and others proposed in the Celtic Sea. This part of the country, along with its inhabitants, is being sacrificed on the altar of financial greed. How much of our environment is to be destroyed in order to contribute a tiny fraction of what’s needed to ‘save the environment’ elsewhere?

“We should be encouraging community renewable energy schemes that serve homes and businesses nearby, without miles of pylons in between, rather than huge industrial scale wind farms and pylon lines that will destroy livelihoods and the natural environment.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Updating Wales’ grid is essential if we are to have an energy system fit for purpose in the long term. Our planning policy states that wherever possible lines should be laid underground.”

