Unearthed festival set to showcase most diverse lineup to date

Unearthed Festival will kick off on the Pembrokeshire peninsula next month and is set to showcase its most diverse lineup to date.

The hidden jewel in the crown of Wales’ festival scene will feature more performers, creators, musicians, comedians, actors, artists, and entertainers than ever before.

The festival will take place 16 – 18 June in St Davids set against some of the Wales’ most breath-taking scenery.

This year it will feature music from across the globe including celebrated female Jamaican Reggae artist Dawn Penn, alongside homegrown talent such as the BBC’s very own Aleighcia Scott and hyper local acts Rona Mac, Skybarkers.

The festival – which boasts a conservative recycling rate of 97% – has been fully vegetarian since its inception and single use plastic at the event was ousted in 2018.

This year, Unearthed – which is represented by Tipi Valley – will unveil a reusable crockery scheme in conjunction with Crock n’ Rock, a washing up company offering plates for hire from the charity Green Gathering.

Tasked with taking care of the festival’s sacred fire, Tipi Valley are joined by Hoppi Wimbush from pioneering sustainable living organisation Lammas Project and Shivam from Spirit Horse, an organisation committed to rewilding people, land & culture.

All of these and similar organisations and communities are on hand to host workshops and share their insights, experience and expertise.

Unearthed festival began as yoga, music and meditation in co-founder Tim Rees’s back garden and has since blossomed into a festival space for all – whether it is a dedicated allergen free zone, or a workshop on safe BDSM practices, producers do not shy away from challenges or taboos in their quest for equality.

The event encourages visitors to unearth something hidden from within themselves and celebrates the expansion of consciousness through music and arts, talks and workshops, vegetarian food and community spirit.

Alongside music from some of the UK’s most iconic musicians, the festival also features talks on topics ranging from lucid dreaming and sustainable construction, to science and spirituality.

There is a ceremony, various forms of yoga, meditation and chant as well as, film, comedy, kids activities, jamming around the fire, sauna and paddling pool, performing arts, massage and so much more to get involved with.

