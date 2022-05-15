Unified bus travel across Wales a step closer thanks to new TfW app

Public transport passengers in Wales are a step closer to being able to access one network, one ticket technology across the country’s bus network

Announcing a major new partnership with Transport for Wales, UK public transport technology provider, Passenger is preparing to unveil a new bus app and website for its TrawsCymru long distance bus network.

The aim of the new, multilingual TrawsCymru app and website is to support the Welsh Government’s intent of achieving a bus system that boosts social equity and is capable of delivering the scale of modal shift needed to combat the climate emergency.

The move comes following an announcement by the Welsh Government in March proposing a one network one ticket system to be introduced across Wales.

At the time, Deputy Climate Change Minister, Lee Waters said he would bring forward legislation to change the way bus services are delivered across Wales.

Mr Waters said designing a system that is “easy to use, easy to access and well connected” would be his top priority to offer people a “real sustainable transport alternative” to the private car.

“For more than 70 years we have made it easy to travel by car and harder to travel by public transport – that has to change,” he said.

In a consultation paper published by the Welsh Government, it was revealed that 25% of people in Wales do not have access to a car and that despite major investment in services, the effects of privatisation on transport services have made implementation of improvements challenging.

Improving infrastructure

Over the next few years, Transport for Wales says it will be introducing improvements to the network, low carbon vehicles, integration of Traws and rail ticketing and improving roadside infrastructure and information for passengers.

TrawsCymru will launch on Passenger’s customer experience platform and utilise its journey planning, bus timetables and live vehicle tracking capabilities.

The company says that mobile app ticketing, complemented by ticket eCommerce on the website, will also help to provide a step change in digital access to the TrawsCymru services which provide links between major towns and cities and help people connect to work, education, health and leisure destinations.

Tom Quay, CEO at Passenger commented: “We’re delighted to begin work with Transport for Wales at such an exciting time for the organisation. The Welsh government has highlighted the gradual decline in the bus industry in Wales over the years through its recent whitepaper ‘One network, one timetable, one ticket’.

“It’s encouraging to see considerable efforts being made by the government to reverse this decline, with investment being channelled into public services to help more people get to where they need to go.

“Transport for Wales is driving this change, and we are delighted to support them with our expertise and technology, designed to make buses a more appealing and accessible mode of travel. Together, we believe we can make a significant difference in the way in which people travel throughout Wales.”

Significant milestone

James Price, Chief Executive at Transport for Wales said: “Our new app and website for TrawsCymru represent a significant milestone in our plans to overhaul public transport in Wales, as we look to create a network which appeals to a much wider demographic.

“Our purpose is to progress the Welsh government’s vision of a stable, easy-to-use network of bus services that fully connects to other methods of public transport. We want to provide a reliable, affordable, flexible and low-carbon transport network that supports more people to use the bus instead of their cars – and our new TrawsCymru app and website will complement our ongoing efforts”.

Transport for Wales is set to launch its new app in July, followed by its website in August this year. More information about Transport for Wales, can be found here and more information about Passenger, here

