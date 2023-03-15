Union leaders call on Westminster to ‘take a leaf out of the Welsh Government’s book’

Union leaders have called on Westminster to ‘take a leaf out of the Welsh Government’s book as hundreds of thousands of workers in England stage a strike on Budget Day in the biggest walkout since the wave of industrial action started last year.

Members of several trade unions will take action, mounting hundreds of picket lines across England amid continuing anger over issues including pay, jobs, pensions and conditions.

Some of the strikes, such as those by teachers, will only be held in England as progress has been made in Wales and Scotland.

Many strikes set to take place across Wales were placed on hold after revised pay offers were put on the table by the Welsh Government.

Despite talks being held between unions and the Westminster Government, public sector strikes in England remain deadlocked.

Those striking on Wednesday include teachers, university lecturers, civil servants, junior doctors, London Underground drivers and BBC journalists. Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, joint general secretaries of the National Education Union said: “We do not want to go on strike – we want to be in the classroom, teaching and supporting children and young people. “It continues to be a regret that our members have to take strike action, but we know that parents and the public understand the gravity of the situation around school funding and teacher recruitment and retention. “The NEU, as we have always stated, is prepared to enter talks at any point, and as and when through negotiation a reasonable offer from Government is made we will pause strike action while the offer is put to members. “This is exactly what happened last week in Wales. Gillian Keegan (Education Secretary) needs to take a leaf out of the Welsh Government’s book, stop playing politics and get down to serious negotiation.”

