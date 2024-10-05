Union members in Job Centre security guards dispute accept pay offer

Members of one of the unions involved in long-running strikes by Job Centre security guards have accepted a pay offer.

Members of the GMB voted in favour by 2-1 on a turnout of 91%.

The workers, employed by G4S, have taken a series of strikes in recent months in Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) offices.

Pleased

A G4S spokesperson said: “We’re pleased that our pay offer has been accepted. We’re now able to give our staff the pay rise they deserve and deliver services to the DWP and the communities they serve.”

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union involved in the same dispute are launching 16 more days’ of strike action after overwhelmingly rejecting the pay offer.

More than 650 Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union members working at the Department for Work and Pensions voted by 84% to reject the offer and by 89% for more strike action to take place in four blocks of four days – from October 18-21 and 25-28, plus November 1-4 and 8-11.

They have already taken 41 days’ strike action during the dispute.

Risks

PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “This ballot shows just how strongly our members feel about their pay.

“They take risks every day to protect DWP staff and claimants while G4S makes millions risk-free from the taxpayer.

“G4S can stop this strike if they do the decent thing and give our members a fair pay rise. Meanwhile the government and the DWP should do the decent thing and bring the work in-house.”

