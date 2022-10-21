Unions to ‘infiltrate’ school curriculum in Wales, say Welsh Tories

A Welsh Government pilot programme will see trade unions “infiltrate” the school curriculum, changing classrooms “into a partisan battlefield,” say Welsh Conservatives.

Welsh Tories made the claim following a written statement by Education Minister Jeremy Miles, and Deputy Minister for Social Partnership Hannah Blythyn that Unions and the World of Work was devised over the summer and will be implemented in 35 secondary schools across Wales.

In a statement headed ‘Unions infiltrate school curriculum in Labour-run Wales,’ Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies MS said: “It is concerning to see Labour ministers in Cardiff Bay use their privileged positions in government to let trade unions influence the curriculum of our children having been granted surprising access to the classroom.

“Given the turmoil some unions are inflicting upon our country – making it more difficult for pupils and teachers to get to school – I do not believe parents will appreciate this move, and doubt they have been extensively consulted about this.

“While knowledge of employment rights is important, the classroom should be a place where children are educated to be prepared for the world of work, learning the value of responsibility and accountability, rather than a lab to encourage industrial strife.

“Many unions donate money to the Labour Party and, therefore, it cannot be right to allow politically compromised officials into our classrooms, changing them from areas of education and impartial information into a partisan battlefield.”

