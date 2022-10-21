Unions to ‘infiltrate’ school curriculum in Wales, say Welsh Tories
A Welsh Government pilot programme will see trade unions “infiltrate” the school curriculum, changing classrooms “into a partisan battlefield,” say Welsh Conservatives.
Welsh Tories made the claim following a written statement by Education Minister Jeremy Miles, and Deputy Minister for Social Partnership Hannah Blythyn that Unions and the World of Work was devised over the summer and will be implemented in 35 secondary schools across Wales.
In a statement headed ‘Unions infiltrate school curriculum in Labour-run Wales,’ Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies MS said: “It is concerning to see Labour ministers in Cardiff Bay use their privileged positions in government to let trade unions influence the curriculum of our children having been granted surprising access to the classroom.
“Given the turmoil some unions are inflicting upon our country – making it more difficult for pupils and teachers to get to school – I do not believe parents will appreciate this move, and doubt they have been extensively consulted about this.
“While knowledge of employment rights is important, the classroom should be a place where children are educated to be prepared for the world of work, learning the value of responsibility and accountability, rather than a lab to encourage industrial strife.
“Many unions donate money to the Labour Party and, therefore, it cannot be right to allow politically compromised officials into our classrooms, changing them from areas of education and impartial information into a partisan battlefield.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
The Tories have been influencing the school curriculum for the last 100 years (and more). The National Curriculum launched in the 1980s is a good example. The teaching of Economics in schools was demoted – why? Because the Tories don’t want people to know what is going on economically and politically. They have engineered out informed debate about the running of the economy.
In O level History in the 1980s I learned about the slave trade, Peterloo massacre, Tolpuddle matyrs and the Chartists. That was under Thatcher.
Why do they want to cancel these parts of our history?
It is entirely appropriate for unions to present material to older students in the GCSE and A level classes but this must be balanced with material from small Local employers and businesses to give a balance of material about being employed.