Unique Welsh violence prevention hospital service praised in new report

A unique Welsh hospital-based violence intervention service has been praised in a new report.

Established in 2019, the Violence Prevention Unit commissioned a new nurse-led service at the University Hospital of Wales, providing increased support for vulnerable patients attending hospital with violence-related injuries.

It was based on the understanding that emergency departments have an opportunity to intervene early, and prevent victims of violence from being hurt again.

It is hoped similar services will be rolled out across Wales.

The evaluation of the Violence Prevention Team found it has increased support for vulnerable patients attending hospital with violence-related injuries.

The team has also improved the knowledge and awareness of violence amongst other professionals working in the emergency department, the report says.

“The Violence Prevention Team at University Hospital of Wales is instrumental in our mission to prevent violence in Wales through a public health approach,” said Wales Violence Prevention Unit Director Jon Drake.

“The help the hospital team and the community support worker give patients who experience violence is second to none, and can support vulnerable children and young people to live their lives free from violence.

“The findings from this evaluation are instrumental as we upscale this intervention to help more people in Wales. Already, with funding from the Youth Endowment Fund, we have supported Morriston Hospital in Swansea to implement a Violence Prevention Team.”

Why violence happens

Police & Crime Commissioner for South Wales Alun Michael said: “Listening to victims is fundamental to success, complemented by clarity of purpose, a shared ambition and a real focus on cooperation. The Violence Prevention Team based at the University Hospital of Wales shows our commitment to innovation and partnership working being renewed by preventing violence in Wales through a public health approach.

“The Violence Prevention Team has directly engaged with vulnerable victims of violence within a healthcare setting, providing vital support and a pathway that leads them away from being victims of violence, enables them to make positive choices for the future and can prevent others going through the same experience.

“The evaluation report clearly spells out the benefit of this approach and supports the rollout of similar services across south Wales and beyond.

“This needs to be a normal part of tackling violence across our communities because it is integral to helping make all our communities safe, confident and resilient. I look forward to this approach becoming embedded in hospitals across Wales.”

The Violence Prevention Team model will now also be part of a formal evaluation by the Violence Research Group, Cardiff University, and other academic partners, and funded by the National Institute for Health Research, Public Health Research Board, and the Youth Endowment Fund.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

