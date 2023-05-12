Unison NHS workers in Wales accept pay deal

NHS workers belonging to Unison in Wales have voted to accept a new pay offer, following a similar decision by the union’s members in England.

Unison said almost four out of five of its members backed the Welsh government’s offer of a 5% pay rise from last month and an additional one-off payment for this year worth between £900 and £1,190.

Other heath unions in Wales are also consulting their members on the offer.

They will discuss their results later this month ahead of a meeting with the Welsh government.

Unison official Jess Turner said: “Health workers have sent a clear message.

“Of course, NHS staff want and deserve more, but they’ve opted to accept this offer and the certainty it brings them.

“This acceptance might end Unison’s NHS dispute, but it doesn’t solve the significant workforce issues facing the health service.

“The most pressing is tackling the growing staffing emergency and health worker burnout.

“NHS staff have told us they need money in their pockets now to deal with the worsening cost-of-living crisis.

“If this deal goes through NHS staff will receive their pay rise much sooner than in previous years.

“This sets an expectation for the way NHS pay is approached in future in Wales.”

Most health unions in England have accepted a separate offer from the Westminster government, although the Royal College of Nursing is re-balloting its members for more strikes and Unite is planning to escalate industrial action after members of both unions voted against.

