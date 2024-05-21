United Airlines launches limited-edition Wrexham AFC amenity kits and pyjamas

United Airlines has debuted stunning limited-edition Wrexham AFC amenity kits and pyjamas to celebrate the Welsh football team’s recent promotion to League One.

The kits include travel essentials like an eye mask, toothbrush and toothpaste plus exclusive Therabody products and pyjamas designed to resemble the team’s uniforms.

Starting from June 1, the new items will be available complimentary in premium cabins on select flights as part of United Airlines’ broader Wrexham AFC sponsorship.

United Polaris customers on flights 14 hours or longer will also receive pyjamas designed to resemble the team’s uniforms, of which United is a front-of-jersey sponsor, including a long-sleeve Wrexham red shirt and grey pants.

Promotion

Wrexham AFC was purchased by Hollywood actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds in 2021 and brought it to popularity with the show Welcome to Wrexham.

Wrexham AFC is based in Wrexham, north Wales, and competes in League Two, the fourth tier of the English football league pyramid.

For the 2024/25 season, Wrexham will compete in League One – the third tier – after securing a second consecutive promotion.

Formed in 1864, they are the oldest club in Wales and the third oldest professional team in the world.

Community

Wrexham has won the Welsh Cup a record 23 times and beaten some of the biggest clubs in the game in the English FA Cup and UEFA European Cup Winners Cup.

The goal of Reynolds and McElhenney is to grow the team and establish Wrexham AFC as a Premier League club in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham.

United and Wrexham AFC collaborated to design the amenity kits and pyjamas, drawing inspiration from the team crest, jerseys and overall look and feel.

The offerings include:

A United x Wrexham AFC Amenity Case: For United Polaris business class travellers, the reusable toiletry case features the Wrexham crest and is available in red, black or white. The case includes a top handle, wrap-around zipper and loop to hang the bag on a hook for convenience.

United x Wrexham AFC Amenity Pouch: For United Premium Plus travellers, the reusable zippered pouch also features the Wrexham crest and is available in red, black or white. The slim pouch fits easily into a carry-on bag.

United x Wrexham AFC Pyjamas: Available to United Polaris business class travellers on flights 14 hours or more, the lightweight pyjama set includes a red, long-sleeve shirt with the Wrexham AFC and United logos on the front, designed to resemble the team jersey, plus gray pants with the United logo on the hip.

Inside every amenity kit, passengers will find a United-exclusive Therabody hand cream, lip balm and cleansing towelette plus travel essentials including a bamboo toothbrush, toothpaste, eye mask, ear plugs and socks.

In addition, inside every United Polaris kit, passengers will also find a Therabody eye serum, face spray, tissues and a United pen.

Keepsakes

Peter Wolkowski, Director of Onboard Product Design at United said: “With our amenity kits, we always aim to provide customers with products that make their travel journey more comfortable as well as create one-of-a-kind keepsakes for them to enjoy well beyond their flight.

“Wrexham’s story is one that has been documented and celebrated these last few years, so we’re thrilled to now give United customers team-branded gear they won’t be able to find anywhere else.”

United is giving fans more access to Wrexham AFC during the club’s 2024-2025 season – its second year partnering with the team.

As the front-of-jersey sponsor for the men’s and women’s teams, the United name and logo emblazons the front of the Wrexham AFC shirts during games.

The airline will also sponsor the club’s North American summer tour including flying the teams to games and providing MileagePlus members exclusive offerings.

