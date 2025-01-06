University honours conservation champion

Swansea University has conferred an honorary award upon Peter Gough OBE, a distinguished figure in the field of conservation.

With a career spanning four decades, Peter has made significant contributions to freshwater ecology, fisheries science, and aquatic ecosystem management across England and Wales.

While well-known on Welsh riverbanks, his influence extends globally, particularly in the realm of river restoration.

Dedication

Peter’s dedication to preserving wild fish populations has revolutionised the management of rivers, estuaries, and fisheries in Wales.

His tireless efforts to regulate and protect fisheries have ensured the safeguarding of vulnerable fish stocks.

Notably, Peter was instrumental in working with Swansea University scientists to halt salmon stocking practices in Welsh rivers, providing vital evidence of its detrimental effects on wild fish populations.

A passionate advocate for fish migration, Peter has championed initiatives to protect and enhance aquatic connectivity.

His work has influenced sustainable management of freshwater resources, including renewable energy projects, ensuring they account for the needs of fish and their habitats.

One of Peter’s landmark achievements is the transformation of the River Taff in Cardiff.

Once a polluted industrial waterway, the river now thrives as a vibrant natural feature at the heart of the community, thanks to his vision and perseverance.

Uniting force

Throughout his career, Peter has spearheaded numerous projects with the Environment Agency, Natural Resources Wales, and other partners, aiming to restore river ecosystems and promote free fish migration.

His collaborative approach has united agencies, academics, fisheries owners, associations, and the public in addressing shared environmental challenges. This ethos is exemplified by his work on the River Wye, where he supported the Wye and Usk Foundation in adopting a holistic approach to catchment management.

Peter’s influence extends beyond Wales through his leadership in the Horizon 2020 AMBER (Adaptive Management of Barriers in European Rivers) project.

This initiative brought together experts from across Europe and beyond to share best practices in restoring river connectivity.

Awarded an OBE in 2021 for his exceptional contributions, Peter expressed his gratitude for this latest honour: “I am deeply honoured to receive this award from Swansea University. It reflects many years of rewarding collaboration with the university, including supporting numerous students in their postgraduate achievements.

“I am proud to have contributed to the remarkable success of the School of Biosciences.”

