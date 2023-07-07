University inspires Welsh-medium teachers of the future

University of South Wales (USW) organised a special event aimed at introducing comprehensive school pupils to a career in Welsh-medium teaching.

Funded by Educators Wales, the ‘Day in the life of a primary school teacher’ event involved Year 10 students from Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni who visited Ysgol Gymraeg Casnewydd to meet with some primary age pupils.

The older students were given a tour of the school, observed a class, and took part in workshops where they discussed what makes a good primary teacher.

They also gained some practical experience where they taught the younger children some Welsh clog dancing.

Phoebe, from Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni, said “I really enjoyed teaching clog dancing to the children in our group. I am considering studying to be a teacher when I leave school.

“I feel strongly about teaching in Welsh because Welsh-speaking adults have better job opportunities.”

Success

Lisa Taylor, Director for Education at USW said: “Welsh Government published a 10-year plan to increase the Welsh-speaking education workforce, which USW fully supports by having Welsh-medium teaching BA and PGCE courses and by promoting Welsh-medium teaching as a career at every opportunity.

“This is the first time that we have held an event like this in a primary school and it has been a great success. The Year 10 pupils said that they enjoyed learning a new skill with the younger pupils as it made learning fun!”

Luc Rasmussen, from Educators Wales, said: “I was thrilled to be here supporting this event today with USW Partnership in inspiring the next generation of Welsh-medium educators.

“At Educators Wales we provide an advice and support service to those considering a career in education, as well as existing practitioners. We work closely with a variety of stakeholders to support recruitment in the Welsh-medium workforce.”

