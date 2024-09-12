University law students to offer free legal advice to the public

Bangor University law students are offering free, confidential, and professional legal advice to the public through a newly-established advice service.

Bangor University Legal Advice Clinic, available during term time, provides accessible legal support to the community while giving students invaluable hands-on experience.

Supervised by qualified solicitors and experienced senior lecturers, the clinic will offer a bilingual service in both Welsh and English. The service is designed to provide high-quality advice, with all recommendations thoroughly reviewed by expert supervisors before being delivered to clients.

“Huge problem”

The clinic will follow a structured process to ensure accurate and well-considered advice. During the first meeting, students will listen to clients and gather all the necessary information. T

hey will then conduct thorough research to provide tailored guidance. Within 14 days, clients will receive a detailed letter of advice, offering practical solutions to their legal concerns.

As the clinic operates as an ‘advice letter only’ service, it will not handle casework, liaise with third parties, or represent clients in court.

The clinic will be able to advise on a wide range of civil matters, including family, employment, housing and consumer issues. The clinic will not be offering any advice on criminal law, immigration or welfare benefits.

Tracey Horton, solicitor and clinic director, said: “The Bangor University Legal Advice Clinic is a great opportunity for both our students and the community. It allows our students to gain practical experience while providing valuable legal support to those in need.

“Access to Justice is a huge problem throughout the UK but, particularly in north Wales. We aim to collaborate with existing services in the area (including solicitors and third sector organisations) to help address this need. We encourage everyone with civil law concerns to make use of this free service.”

Professor Andrew Edwards, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Civic Engagement, said: “The Legal Advice Clinic is an excellent addition to Bangor University’s already rich law provision. It provides our students with invaluable, real-world experience as they explore careers in legal advice and representation, while also offering meaningful support to the local community.

“This initiative not only enhances student learning but also has the potential to make a real difference for those who use the clinic’s services.”

For more information or to book an appointment contact email [email protected] or call: 01248 388411.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

