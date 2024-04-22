University offers free library access to community

A university has renewed its commitment to the Libraries Together Passport Scheme and will continue to offer the local community free access to high-quality education and information through its libraries.

Swansea University’s scheme – accessible to Swansea, Neath, Port Talbot, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Powys, and Pembrokeshire public library members, alleviates the financial constraints associated with purchasing study materials and helps individuals enhance their research skills.

The scheme also aims to inspire the discovery of reading for pleasure outside of education purposes and encourages environmental sustainability through borrowing, not buying.

To become an external borrower of Swansea University Libraries, visitors must:

Go to their nearest public library and fill out a Libraries Together passport form to be stamped by a member of staff.

Bring their stamped passport, alongside a valid public library card, to a Swansea University Library branch.

Have their stamped passport ready to present whenever visiting the library.

Associate Director Robin Armstrong Viner, Head of Libraries at Swansea University, said: “Swansea University is delighted to be renewing its commitment to the Libraries Together Passport Scheme, making sure every member of our regional community is able to access the rich collections we hold and care for.

“Providing these resources to all members of the public, regardless of their background, is vital to developing knowledge and skills in south west Wales.”

The Scheme also grants passport holders access to other local public, further education, higher education, and health board libraries.

To schedule a visit to Swansea University’s libraries, check their opening hours.