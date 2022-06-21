University says Wrexham AFC is ‘supportive’ of plans for large student accommodation block next to the Racecourse Ground

Wrexham Glyndwr University’s has said the town’s football club is “aware and supportive” of its plans to create a large new student apartment complex.

It follows concerns that the university’s proposals could damage Wrexham AFC’s hopes of constructing a new 5,500 capacity stand at the Kop end of The Racecourse Ground.

The university received permission in July 2019, to create an accommodation block fronting onto Crispin Lane.

The site is located at the back of the old Kop, which has been earmarked for demolition, and next to the university’s existing student flats at the Wrexham Village development.

A reserved matters application was recently submitted to Wrexham Council to seek approval for the finer details of the scheme, with the proposed building standing at seven storeys high and including 197 bedrooms.

Due to its suggested scale and close proximity to the derelict Kop, some supporters of the National League side asked whether it would block the new stand from progressing.

However, a university official has now clarified that both schemes will be able to go ahead without impacting one other.

David Elcock, executive director of finance, said: “Wrexham Glyndwr University has been the major facilitator in bringing land availability to the Wrexham Gateway Partnership around the Racecourse Ground.

“The university has been, and continues to, work closely with Wrexham AFC to ensure both a new Kop stand and the university’s extension to its student accommodation can be delivered, with both parties aware and supportive of each other’s ambitions.”

Old Kop

A planning blueprint shows the boundary line for the university’s new flats would partly run across an embankment which houses some of the old Kop’s structure.

However, architects said any intrusion would be “minimal”, with the footprint of the building designed to acknowledge a legal right of access to the football ground.

A decision on the university’s proposals will be made by the council at a later date.

Meanwhile, the proposals for the new Kop are the subject of a multi-million-pound bid to the UK Government’s Levelling Up fund, with an announcement also anticipated in the near future.

The Wrexham Gateway development is being delivered under a partnership between the Welsh Government, Wrexham Council, Wrexham Glyndwr University and Wrexham AFC.

