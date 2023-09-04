University shortlisted for top award after opening Wales’ first AR and VR learning areas

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) has been shortlisted for a top award after opening state-of-the-art immersive learning rooms on its Carmarthen and Swansea campuses.

The rooms, which provide students with virtual and augmented reality learning areas, have been shortlisted for the AV Magazine Educational Project of the Year Award.

James Cale, UWTSD’s Director of Digital Services said: “Through immersive spaces, we are able to revolutionise the way students learn, by providing them with an interactive, engaging, and memorable educational experience that brings the curriculum to life.

“Implementing immersive spaces in education not only enhances the students’ engagement and motivation but also allows them to experience and interact with the curriculum in a more meaningful and memorable way.

“This approach allows for more hands-on and experiential learning, which research has shown to be more effective in promoting long-term retention of information.

“The use of immersive technology such as virtual and augmented reality, allows students to explore and learn about subjects and concepts that would be otherwise difficult or impossible to replicate in a traditional classroom setting.

“At the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, we are excited to be at the forefront of this innovative approach to learning, utilizing immersive spaces to enhance the student learning experience and prepare them for the future. We are delighted to have been shortlisted for these awards.”

LED screens

The rooms, the first of their kind in Wales, were created with AV partner, IDNS, and were part funded by the Higher Education Council Funding Wales.

The rooms feature the latest Samsung LED screens across three walls, creating a fully immersive virtual and augmented reality experience.

The learning spaces allow students to experience immersive virtual reality, 360° videos and images and applications through partner, Igloo Vision’s software.

Immersive learning is seen as a highly effective way for many learners to develop their knowledge and skills. It provides artificial, digitally created content and environments that accurately replicates real life scenarios so that new skills and techniques can be learned and perfected.

Learners get to actively participate in the learning experience, directly influencing outcomes. It also offers a risk-free and safe space where learning can be repeated, and success can be accurately measured.

This year’s awards, the 25 since their inception, will take place on 3 November at Evolution in London.

