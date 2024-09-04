‘Unsafe’ maternity unit campaigners ‘shocked’ that police won’t launch a criminal inquiry

Martin Shipton

Campaigners seeking justice for mothers and babies whose health has been damaged at a failing hospital maternity unit say they are shocked that South Wales Police won’t launch a full-scale criminal inquiry into their concerns.

In September 2023 a Healthcare Inspectorate Wales (HIW) inspection report concluded that the safety and wellbeing of mothers and babies could not be guaranteed at the Singleton Hospital unit in Swansea.

The Welsh Government put the unit under enhanced monitoring in December 2023, but has refused to order an independent public inquiry into the failings, although Swansea Bay University Health Board (SBUHB) has commissioned an independent review.

However, the handling of the review has itself led to severe criticism from the campaigning parents, and its first Chair stood down.

Rob and Sian Channon are the most prominent members of the campaigning parents group. Gethin, their five-year-old son, has been left with severe brain damage following negligence when he was born.

On behalf of the group, Mr and Mrs Channon have repeatedly asked South Wales Police (SWP) to undertake a criminal inquiry into events at the unit.

Reluctant

They say the force has been reluctant to respond to their request in writing, but they have now received an email from a detective inspector which states: “[We] will review the independent report commissioned by Swansea Bay University Health Board as part of our continued fact finding.

“By way of explanation, when we receive any form of complaint of this nature, we will undertake a fact-finding exercise to identify whether any criminal offences are present. We continue to undertake this task which includes your general complaint as to SBUHB. We also continue to maintain contact with the Independent Review to ensure that any concerns as to criminal activity are transferred to SWP for our attention.”

‘Tipping point’

Mr Channon said: “We approached SWP in December 2023 after we felt the mountain of data and evidence we had relating to the maternity unit in Swansea had reached a tipping point.

“We became aware of four maternity items on the health board risk register which weren’t addressed for years. Something HIW also identified in their devastating report from December. One of these around foetal heart rate monitoring was one of the main issues in the devastating injury Gethin suffered. Foetal heart rate monitoring was added to the risk register in 2011 but never addressed.

“Mbrrace [Mothers and Babies: Reducing Risk through Audits and Confidential Enquiries across the UK] statistics from 2021/2022 show the number of deaths in the service was way above average. Something Eluned Morgan personally referenced in the Senedd. Yet despite the clear and well referenced evidence this isn’t enough for SWP.

“We welcome the ongoing ‘fact finding’ by South Wales Police. However it has taken nine months for them to get to this stage. The HIW report published in July noted serious safety issues including staff not having access to vital lifesaving equipment ongoing in Singleton Hospital. How many more mothers and babies have been harmed while they wait on a maternity review which is nine months behind schedule?

“Since the ‘independent’ review was announced in December it has become apparent to everyone, including top UK expert Donna Ockenden, that the review is not at an acceptable standard. It is therefore deeply worrying that SWP are relying on it in any way.

“We have also pointed out to SWP repeatedly that the SBUHB review was a set-up, and every decision taken by the very executive directors we allege ignored and covered up maternity failings for years. Would Dr Harold Shipman have been allowed to control a review into his murderous actions?

“We will be seeking an urgent meeting with the Chief Constable and Police and Crime Commissioner, as well as consulting our legal team with regards to a judicial review. This is a perverse and clearly wrong decision.”

