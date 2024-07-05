Update on pollution risk at popular bathing waters

A pollution warning at four designated bathing waters at one of Wales’ most popular tourist destinations has been removed.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has been informed by Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water that the burst rising main near Tenby, which resulted in sewage entering the River Ritec on 1 July, has been repaired.

Results from water samples taken on 3 July indicate that there is now only a slight impact downstream.

NRW are now lifting the Abnormal Situation, which was declared in line with the Bathing Water Regulations.

Investigation

The investigation began on 1 July, when Dŵr Cymru informed NRW of a burst rising main near Tenby, which resulted in sewage entering the River Ritec.

NRW had concerns around the impact on water quality at designated bathing waters in the area.

Pembrokeshire County council installed signage to alert members of the public of the possible pollution impact at Tenby South Beach, Castle Beach, Tenby North Beach and Penally Beach.

Pembrokeshire County Council will remove signage they’d installed warning the public of the pollution risk.

