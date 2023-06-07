Updated HM Revenue and Customs app is now available in Welsh

Following a recent update, most of the services delivered on the HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) app, are available in Welsh for the first time.

Services including Self Assessment to Pay As You Earn can now be accessed on the app following a series of upgrades to the platform which have been rolled out in the last few weeks.

Lee Jones, Head of Welsh Language Services, HMRC, said: “We want as many people as possible to be able to use the HMRC app and to support the Welsh language needs of our customers.

“HMRC’s Welsh Language Unit in Cardiff worked tremendously hard, together with digital colleagues across the UK to deliver this project.

“We are extremely proud that the HMRC app is now available in Welsh.”

To use the app in Welsh, users simply need to click on the settings “gear” icon in the top right corner and scroll down to the “language” section where Welsh can be toggled on.

On each page that is available in Welsh, a “CYM” icon will appear in the top right corner.

Touching that icon will convert words displayed into Welsh. “ENG” will then appear in the top right corner on the Welsh screen and touching that will change the page to English.

As well as the app, HMRC supports Welsh speaking customers with a dedicated Welsh Language Customer Services team in Porthmadog and news releases in Welsh.

