Uproar as Labour councillor does fascist salute in protest against UKIP

A general election hustings meeting was in uproar after a Labour councillor raised his arm in a fascist salute three times as a protest against the far-right UKIP candidate.

Cllr Gary Jones, who represents the village of Llangennech on Carmarthenshire County Council, was asked to leave the event in Llanelli after arguing with supporters of Ukip candidate Stan Robinson, notorious for running the Voice of Wales video blog with convicted fraudster Dan Morgan.

Charlie Evans, the Welsh Conservative candidate for Llanell,i has called on Welsh Labour to suspend Cllr Jones after he was witnessed making the Nazi salute while sitting in the audience of a local hustings.

Mr Evans said: “I am appalled that a Labour county councillor thinks it is acceptable to make Nazi salutes at members of the audience during a public hustings.

“While it was a lively debate with all candidates passionately making their stances clear, the evening was tarnished by this public outburst and the councillor having to be removed by security.. I sincerely hope that Nia Griffith [who is seeking re-election as the seat’s Labour MP] joins me in condemning this behaviour and that Labour suspend Cllr Jones and remove the whip.”

An observer at the hustings meeting, which was organised by Llanelli Chamber of Trade & Commerce, said of Cllr Jones’ depiction of a Nazi salute: “It was finger under the nose – the whole thing.”

But Cllr Deryk Cundy, leader of the county council’s Labour group, posted a message to a Labour WhatsApp group, saying he understood why Cllr Jones had behaved the way he did and supported him.

Mr Robinson is a notorious far-right activist who has made numerous offensive comments on social media about those he regards as his enemies or left-wing. He has called, for example, for the castration of Sky presenter Adam Boulton with a “rust [sic] blade” . Two days later Mr Robinson re-posted an online news article which inaccurately claimed a Muslim terrorist was responsible for the stabbing of two people in London. along with a highly derogatory statement about people from Pakistan.

Cllr Jones said: “Stan praised Napoleon. I asked him about his admiration of General Franco [dictator of Spain from 1939 until his death in 1975]. I implied he was a fascist and was asked to leave.”

He admitted doing the Nazi salute, saying: “I did, after his admiration for Franco, I shouldn’t have done it .He repeatedly attacked Nia, didn’t listen to the adjudicator etc. I lost it, his fans were heckling all the time.

“They asked me to leave, and I did voluntarily, and apologised to the security.”

Asked for his views on whether far-right candidates should be permitted to take part in election events as if they were normal mainstream candidates, Cllr Jones said: “I have mixed feelings. It was not the right hustings to hold him to account as you couldn’t directly question the candidates. I feel we must confront them, if they are gagged they will use this as well. They must be held to account.

“I have been a quite mild mannered person most of my life, but since my diagnosis, I don’t give a toss any more about what people think about me etc I have been blocked by Stan and Voice of Wales for repeatedly questioning them . I think it’s because I am a History fan, and in particular The Spanish Civil War, that they press my buttons. I know they are no electoral threat.

“I have pancreatic cancer, that’s gone to my liver. I was given 18 months to live, but have gone past that. I am now on a drugs trial at The Royal Marsden Hospital in London. I am OK with this. I have had therapy and I have a slim chance at The Marsden that the trial may slow the process down. I am not looking for sympathy but I have noticed that I have been behaving erratically lately.

“I am back in London on Sunday for another stint [of treatment]. They will give me Chemotherapy, and an experimental drug, which nullifies an enzyme that we produce that attacks the effects of the Chemotherapy. I am one of the first for this to be trialled on. if it works it will make chemotherapy more effective on all cancers.

“By the way, Voice of Wales filmed the whole event, when told not to.”

