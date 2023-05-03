Uproar over coronation postbox unveiled outside Owain Glyndŵr pub

There has been uproar from members of the public following the unveiling of a specially decorated Royal Mail postbox outside the Owain Glyndŵr pub in Cardiff.

The postbox outside the iconic pub named after the leader of a revolt against established English authority in Wales, is one of four boxes painted with a Union Jack and the coronation’s official emblem.

The other three special boxes can be found in Westminster, Edinburgh and Northern Ireland.

The Welsh rebel, Owain Glyndŵr, led a fifteen year revolt to end English rule in Wales during the Late Middle Ages and was the last man, born and raised in Wales, to have the title of Prince of Wales.

During his fight for Welsh independence he seized a number of walled towns and castles which the English had built in Wales.

Welsh legend states that if Wales is ever in need of him, Owain Glyndŵr will return to free his people.

Outrage

Following the unveiling of the red, white and blue postbox, Twitter users voiced their outrage over the box’s location nearby the historical pub named after the Welsh hero in Cardiff.

One Twitter user said: “Right outside Owain Glyndŵr. There we are then.”

Another said: “I’ll try not to let my dog cock his leg up on it.”

Multiple commentators also predicted the postbox will be vandalised before King Charles’ coronation on Saturday.

One Twitter user said: “Royal Mail has unveiled a blank canvas for pro-independence graffiti in Cardiff.”

Another said: “There’s a Coral’s close by. Decent odds on that postbox being trashed before Saturday I’d reckon.”

Postmark The set is based on newly-commissioned wood engravings by artist Andrew Davidson. Royal Mail is also applying for a special postmark to be stamped on letters in honour of the royal occasion. It will read: “Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla 6 May 2023”, and run from April 28 until May 10. David Gold, director of external affairs and policy at Royal Mail, said: “The coronation of their majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla is a momentous occasion and one that will be celebrated across UK. “We are proud to mark such a historic event and to offer our warmest congratulations to the King and Queen.” Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “The coronation of Charles III is going to be a huge historic moment for the UK and one that will be celebrated with a weekend packed with different ways for people to get involved. “Our postboxes are recognised the world over as an iconic symbol of Britain and these four iconic unique coronation postboxes will leave a lasting royal legacy in London, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Royal Hillsborough.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

