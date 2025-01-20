Upset as ‘Queen of Welsh resorts’ loses its Queen
Residents of Wales’ ‘Queen of Resorts’ are appealing for the return of a bust of Queen Victoria which has disappeared after sitting in pride of place for 135 years.
Anger is growing amongst Llandudno residents, as well as visitors to the north Wales resort after it was discovered that the historic bronze bust of Queen Victoria situated in Happy Valley, Llandudno, has been removed, presumed stolen.
The bust is the centrepiece of a monument erected in 1890 to mark the 50th year of the reign of Queen Victoria.
The plinth that the bust used to sit on has also been damaged and barriers have been erected around the monument while the damage is being assessed.
Happy Valley
The Happy Valley, a former quarry, was the gift of Lord Mostyn to the town in celebration of the Golden Jubilee of Queen Victoria in 1887.
The area was landscaped and developed as gardens, two miniature golf courses, a putting green, a popular open-air theatre and extensive lawns.
The gardens are listed at Grade II on the Cadw/ICOMOS Register of Parks and Gardens of Special Historic Interest in Wales, and attract visitors from across the world – many of whom take photos of the bust and the striking Llandudno skyline.
Fear
Cllr Dr Atenstaedt, who represents Tudno Ward for the Welsh Liberal Democrats, said: “I am shocked to hear that the bust of Queen Victoria, which has sat upon its plinth for the last 130 years, and survived two world wars, had been stolen.
“I appeal to the public with help finding it. My big fear is that it is melted down for its scrap metal value which would be a tragedy for Llandudno.”
Anyone with information regarding the missing bust has been asked to email the town council at [email protected], telephone 01492 879130 or contact North Wales Police.
I’m sure there will also be residents who are overjoyed…
Is that the last remnant of a ripple in the water I can see off the end of the pier?
The colonialism that Alexandrina Victoria Saxe-Coburg Gotha Strathaern ruled over with her English empire is best forgotten. The vile criminality of invading foreign lands and causing suffering to their native people needs to be remembered for what it is, especially as we have a few current criminals attempting the same.
Why on earth would anywhere in Wales want a symbol of such oppression?
Replace it with a bust of Bronwen Lewis, rhys ifans or Martin Sheen instead, anything but that awful family.
The Welsh government should have sold the statue before now and added its sale value to the National Sovereign Wealth Fund of Wales.
It is a symbol of colonialism.
Why would anyone in Cymru want a bust of QV. She reigned for 60 years and only visited Cymru once and I believe she didn’t enjoy the visit. The only contact she had with us was she burned coal from a pit in Pembrokeshire or Ceredigion. That’s it!!