Upset as ‘Queen of Welsh resorts’ loses its Queen

Residents of Wales’ ‘Queen of Resorts’ are appealing for the return of a bust of Queen Victoria which has disappeared after sitting in pride of place for 135 years.

Anger is growing amongst Llandudno residents, as well as visitors to the north Wales resort after it was discovered that the historic bronze bust of Queen Victoria situated in Happy Valley, Llandudno, has been removed, presumed stolen.

The bust is the centrepiece of a monument erected in 1890 to mark the 50th year of the reign of Queen Victoria.

The plinth that the bust used to sit on has also been damaged and barriers have been erected around the monument while the damage is being assessed.

Happy Valley

The Happy Valley, a former quarry, was the gift of Lord Mostyn to the town in celebration of the Golden Jubilee of Queen Victoria in 1887.

The area was landscaped and developed as gardens, two miniature golf courses, a putting green, a popular open-air theatre and extensive lawns.

The gardens are listed at Grade II on the Cadw/ICOMOS Register of Parks and Gardens of Special Historic Interest in Wales, and attract visitors from across the world – many of whom take photos of the bust and the striking Llandudno skyline.

Fear

Cllr Dr Atenstaedt, who represents Tudno Ward for the Welsh Liberal Democrats, said: “I am shocked to hear that the bust of Queen Victoria, which has sat upon its plinth for the last 130 years, and survived two world wars, had been stolen.

“I appeal to the public with help finding it. My big fear is that it is melted down for its scrap metal value which would be a tragedy for Llandudno.”

Anyone with information regarding the missing bust has been asked to email the town council at [email protected], telephone 01492 879130 or contact North Wales Police.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

