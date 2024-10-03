Urdd launch new products and restock iconic bobble hats

Stephen Price

With autumnal weather starting to bite, there’s no better time to show your Welsh pride with one of the Urdd’s iconic bobble hats, which have just been restocked along with a number of new items.

Whilst the Welsh bucket hat has become a mainstay on the terraces and in the streets, the eagle-eyed among us will have also spotted a growing number of their woolly cousins, which also happen to support the Urdd, also growing in popularity over the past few years.

Urdd Gobaith Cymru is a National Voluntary Youth Organisation with over 55,000 members between the ages of 8 – 25 yrs old.

Since 1922, they’ve provided opportunities through the medium of Welsh for children and young people in Wales to enable them to make positive contributions to their communities.

Het i helpu

The Urdd’s iconic red white and green hat was launched as a limited edition fundraising tool following an unprecedented fall in donations as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic with the slogan ‘het i helpu’ (or hat to help).

One size fits all, the hat which is emblazoned with the words ‘Urdd Gobaith Cymru’ looks as striking on young and old alike.

And it’s not just the hat that stands to help you keep warm this winter – the online shop is also filled with a range of other items including hoodies, T-shirts, pyjamas and much more.

Ceri Williams, Marketing Manager, Urdd Gobaith Cymru said: “Get ready for winter with our cosy clothes.

“Our Mistar Urdd PJs are back in stock and there’s plenty of our iconic red, white and green bobble hats to keep you warm.

“Keep an eye for some brand new Mistar Urdd merchandise that we’ll be launching in November, just in time to get your Christmas stocking fillers sorted!”

Visit the Urdd’s online store and get your hands on the hat of all hats and other items while stocks last.

