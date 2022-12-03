Urgent safety alert warns parents to stop using ‘self-feeding’ pillows

Parents are being warned not to use baby self-feeding pillows due to safety concerns.

The Office for Product Safety and Standards has issued an urgent safety alert warning parents who have ‘self-feeding pillows’, which present a risk of serious harm or death from choking or aspiration pneumonia, to stop using them immediately and dispose of them safely.

The Trading Standards team for Powys council have told businesses in the county a to immediately remove these products from the market as they do not comply with the safety requirements under the General Product Safety Regulations 2005.

Cllr Richard Church, Cabinet Member for a Safer Powys, said: “Baby self-feeding pillow products are designed to be attached to a bottle so that the baby may be positioned on its back to self-feed without the assistance of a caregiver holding the bottle and controlling the feed.

“This is inconsistent with NHS guidance in relation to safe bottle feeding. When used as intended, even whilst under the supervision of a caregiver, it could lead to immediate, serious harm or death from choking or aspiration pneumonia.

“The Office for Product Safety and Standards has identified that this category of products will always be dangerous due to their design and intended use and can never be made safe.

“I would urge parents in Powys who have these products to stop using them immediately and dispose of it safely.

“Business must also remove these products from the market and comply with their obligations under product safety law.

“Our Trading Standards Service will take appropriate action against businesses that sell baby self-feeding pillows as they do not comply with the safety requirements set down in the General Product Safety Regulations, 2005.”

For NHS guidance in relation to safe bottle feeding visit the website

