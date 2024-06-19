Urgent safety works given the go-ahead at historic hotel

Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter

A historic hotel in a tourist hotspot has been given the go-ahead for works to repair unsafe windows.

The prominent Tenby hotel recently had an Urgent Works Notice served on it by by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.

The poor condition of the Grade-II-listed Royal Lion Hotel led to the Urgent Works Notice being served.

Safety concerns have been raised in recent months by councillors and members of the public over the hotel, in the town’s conservation area, overlooking the North Beach.

A listed building planning application to reinstate the hotel’s windows was submitted to the authority by South Terrace Developments Ltd.

North Gate

The hotel was formerly two separate buildings. No 1 was the White Lion from around 1800, one of the principal Tenby hotels, built partly on the site of the medieval North Gate which were demolished in 1781.

No 2 was an early C19 private house known as Lavallin House from the mid C19 when owned by John Lavallin Puxley of Dunboy Castle County Cork.

The two buildings were known as the Royal Lion Hotel by 1923.

A spokesperson for Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority has previously said: “The Park Authority has served an Urgent Works Notice on the Royal Lion Hotel in Tenby.

“The owners acknowledge the risk posed by the windows and have proposed an alternative scheme to begin remedial works, having recently submitted a listed building application to reinstate the windows to the High Street and White Lion Street frontages.”

An Urgent Works Notice can be served by an authority which believes that a building is not being properly maintained. It gives the owner a specific time in which to carry out necessary works.

Replacement windows

The plan for the hotel sought consent for replacement bays and windows, insertion of a new door replacing an existing window, and minor ancillary works.

As a consultee to the proposal, Tenby Town Council’s members sought more information as to the materials to be used for the replacement windows.

They were also concerned about the proposal to install a door opening on to White Lion Street.

It was pointed out: “The carriageway is narrow in this location and vehicles often mount the pavement to pass each other which could compromise safety of individuals using this door.”

A report for planners, recommending approval, said: “An Urgent Works Notice is in force with regards to the unsafe bay windows to the front elevation.

“The application relates only to the original hotel building with listed building consent sought for replacement bays and windows, insertion of a new door replacing an existing window and minor ancillary works. The proposed scheme is in keeping with the character of the listed building, and its setting in terms of design and form. As such, the application can be supported subject to conditions.”

The application was conditionally approved by officers under delegated powers.

