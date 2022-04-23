User calls on Instagram to fix bug that changes Welsh flag to English one

An Instagram user has asked the company three times to fix a bug that changes the Welsh flag to an English one – but with no response.

Sion Williams spotted that when the translate feature was used on Welsh language posts it automatically changed any Welsh flag emoji to an English one.

The same bug also turned up on Facebook, which is owned by the same company, Meta, in March. The site was translating ‘Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus’ followed by a Welsh flag emoji into Happy Dewi’s Day followed by an English flag emoji.

“I’ve reported this issue to Instagram on at least 3 occasions now with no response and no avail,” Sion Williams told Nation.Cymru.

Meta’s translations used to be created by users but are now powered completely by AI.

In February Meta, which also owns WhatsApp, announced a new AI research project to create voice translation software that works for “everyone in the world.”

The project was announced as part of an event focusing on the broad range of benefits Meta believes AI can offer the company’s metaverse plans.

“The ability to communicate with anyone in any language — that’s a superpower people have dreamed of forever, and AI is going to deliver that within our lifetimes,” said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in an online presentation.

