USW to educate more police recruits in Wales

The University of South Wales (USW) has been awarded new contracts to deliver initial education programmes to police recruits, in partnership with three police forces in Wales.

USW’s existing partnership with Dyfed Powys Police will be extended for a further term, with new contracts being awarded to deliver education programmes with Gwent Police and South Wales Police.

They join USW’s existing police education partnerships with Devon and Cornwall Police, Dorset Police, Gloucestershire Constabulary, and Wiltshire Police.

USW is the only UK university with police force partnerships in both Wales and England to deliver this training to new recruits, and the only university to be the sole provider of these education programmes in collaboration with seven police forces.

All seven forces offer the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship (PCDA) and postgraduate Degree Holder Entry Programme (DHEP) entry routes, collaboratively delivered with specialists in USW’s Operational Policing Department.

The purpose of these contracts is to deliver the operational initial entry pathways into policing: a degree-level apprenticeship programme, which officers will complete during their probation if they join without a degree, and a graduate programme for officers who already hold a degree upon entry, also to be completed during their probation.

Professor Peter Vaughan, Director of the International Centre for Policing and Security, said: “I am delighted to announce these partnerships, which will bring in around 1200 new students to USW.

“USW will be supplying the initial education to new police officer recruits to almost 24% of the UK geographically, and around 14% of all new recruits across England and Wales.”

Hannah Coombs, Associate Dean for Partnerships and Business Development in the Faculty of Life Sciences and Education at USW, said: “Each tender application was part of a rigorous selection process and I’d like to thank all colleagues from across USW who contributed to this success.

“We are proud to be partnered with three of the four police forces in Wales, supplying the education to the next generation of officers that will directly service our communities.”

USW has a long history of delivering police education, having taught a Police Sciences degree for almost 20 years, prior to the launch of the College of Policing’s Policing Education Qualifications Framework (PEQF).

Partnership

Linda Williams, Head of People and Organisation Development at Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with the University of South Wales building on the success we have enjoyed to date.”

Chief Inspector Laura Bartley, Head of Learning and Development at Gwent Police, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with the University of South Wales to provide the Policing Education Qualification Framework (PEQF) to our newly recruited police officers in Gwent.

“The knowledge and skills gained through this partnership, coupled with the development of their operational competence, will prepare these student officers for the challenging situations that they’ll face on a daily basis.”

Superintendent Justin Evans, Force and Deputy Welsh Lead for PEQF at South Wales Police, said: “We are excited to be partnering with the University of South Wales to provide the Policing Education Qualification Framework (PEQF) to our newly recruited police officers here at South Wales Police.

“We look forward to working closely with USW to help us to deliver the best standard of education and training to our officers.”

