Value of Welsh exported goods exceed pre-pandemic levels

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has confirmed the value of Welsh exported goods totalled £19.4 billion for the year up to September 2022, an increase of more than a third compared to the previous 12-months.

The latest figures are also £1.7 billion higher than the year ending September 2019 – before Covid struck.

Officials say the latest provisional figures show Welsh goods exporters have demonstrated “significant resilience” amid “ongoing challenges” in the global trading environment, from the war in Ukraine to currency instability and the increased costs of shipping and energy.

Global issues

“Global issues have had a major impact on Welsh exporters already contending with the issues brought about by the UK’s exit from the EU and the Covid pandemic,” Mr Gething said.

“Despite this, we are continuing to deliver our ambitious Export Action Plan, as part of our Programme for Government, and it is testament to our exporting businesses that Wales’ export performance has exceeded its value before the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Wales has so much to offer the world, and we will continue to work closely with our export support ecosystem to support businesses in Wales grow their international trade and to build on the solid platform that has been laid over the last twelve months.

“Exporting can be a pathway to future prosperity for Wales, but the global trading market remains unpredictable, and our economy is still recovering. We need to be able to react and respond to global conditions to best support the needs of businesses on a journey to export success.”

