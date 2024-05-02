Vandals trash public toilets at seaside town ahead of bank holiday weekend

Public toilets in a popular seaside town have been vandalised ahead of the busy bank holiday weekend.

The public toilets on the promenade at Llandudno’s West Shore have been deliberately damaged by vandals, rendering them ‘out of order’ ahead of the town’s Victorian Extravaganza this weekend.

The toilets are thought to have been damaged during a spate of vandalism in and around the West Shore area.

The damage has prompted some people to blame Conwy County Council on social media. But Cllr Louise Emery has revealed the damage to the pay-to-use toilets was unforeseen.

“There has been some intentional damage to the toilets in West Shore, damage to the locks on the disabled toilet in particular,” said Cllr Emery.

“We don’t know the reason for all of them (the toilets) being closed, but I think we have to give the council a little bit of slack here because they know they are under pressure to get them fixed, but if locks are damaged, they don’t have any spares in a cupboard.

“So it is really bad timing, and it is a real shame that somebody, some people, have damaged the toilets that can’t be used by the general public.”

Anti-social behaviour

She added: “There has been a spate of anti-social behaviour in West Shore. The council are aware of the situation and are doing their best, following complaints, and the local police are doing all they can to combat anti-social behaviour.

“The timing could not be worse with the extravaganza and the bank holiday weekend, and I just wanted to apologise to visitors and residents who really do need those toilets to be operational.”

Both Conwy County Council and North Wales Police were contacted for a comment.

