Vaughan Gething announces new Welsh Government Cabinet

Vaughan Gething has announced his Ministerial team following his confirmation as First Minister yesterday.

Jeremy Miles, Mr Gething’s rival for the position of First Minister, and leader of Welsh Labour, has been rewarded with the key role of Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Welsh Language. Jane Bryant. has also been appointed to a new position as Minister for Mental Health & Early Years

Meanwhile, former Economy Minister Ken Skates returns to the cabinet as Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport.

Ex-deputy mental health minister Lynne Neagle is promoted to Education Secretary and Huw Irranca-Davies joins the cabinet as Climate Change and Rural Affairs secretary. Eluned Morgan remains Health Secretary and Mick Antoniw is Counsel General-designate.

Progressive politics

Announcing his team, the First Minister said: “I’m incredibly proud to bring together a government drawn from all parts of Wales to serve the whole of our nation, with progressive politics at its heart.

“In particular, I am pleased to appoint a Minister for Mental Health and Early Years to ensure we deliver in the first 1,000 days of the life of every child.

“This Ministerial team will answer the call of the generation in waiting, to create a stronger, fairer, greener Wales. We will take action to strengthen our economy by providing opportunities for everyone and being steadfast in our commitment to a just transition to net zero.

“Our goal to deliver green prosperity is reflected by the creation of a new Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Welsh Language.

“I believe in a Wales that recognises that we can celebrate our differences and take pride in all those things that draw us together and make us who we are. While there will be many challenges ahead, there are even greater opportunities. I am ambitious about the work this team will do to make Wales an even better place.”

Challenges

Responding to the new cabinet, Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “I wish every Minister and Deputy well as they take office and set about addressing significant challenges across all portfolios.

“A new government must quickly satisfy the people of Wales of its competence and credibility and demonstrate the required conviction to turn the tide on Labour’s record in Wales.

“The scourge of child poverty, growing waiting lists, falling educational standards and a faltering economy demand fresh thinking and fast action.

“Today must also be a turning point in the government’s approach to scrutiny. Ministers who are willing to open themselves up to critical challenge and the ideas of others will ensure better government for the people of Wales.”

The Full Cabinet and Ministers list is:

First Minister

Vaughan Gething

Counsel General-designate

Mick Antoniw MS

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy & Welsh Language

Jeremy Miles MS

Cabinet Secretary for Health & Social Care

Eluned Morgan MS

Cabinet Secretary for Finance, Constitution & Cabinet Office

Rebecca Evans MS

Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government & Planning

Julie James MS

Cabinet Secretary for Education

Lynne Neagle MS

Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport

Ken Skates MS

Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change & Rural Affairs

Huw Irranca Davies MS

Cabinet Secretary for Culture and Social Justice

Lesley Griffiths

Chief Whip & Trefnydd

Jane Hutt MS

Minister for Social Partnership

Hannah Blythyn MS

Minister for Mental Health & Early Years

Jayne Bryant MS

Minister for Social Care

Dawn Bowden MS

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

