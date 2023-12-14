Vaughan Gething announces Welsh Labour leadership bid

Vaughan Gething, Wales’ Economy Minister, has announced his bid for the Welsh Labour leadership today.

Gething is considered to be one of the frontrunners along with Jeremy Miles, Minister for Education and Welsh Language, who has yet to announce that he is standing.

The leadership race was triggered yesterday with the announcement that Mark Drakeford will step down as Wales’ First Minister in March.

Statement shared to X

In a statement shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Gething wrote: “I am announcing my intention to stand to be the next leader of Welsh Labour.”

“I do so in full recognition of the full task ahead of us, both as a party and as a government.”

I'm honoured to have received many messages of support from across our movement. I will be standing to be the next leader of @welshlabour. 🌹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/ClnqdDs2jy — Vaughan Gething (@vaughangething) December 14, 2023

“We can only maintain our record of winning elections and fighting for the people of Wales if we are a united, modern, diverse movement which reflects this nation’s ambitions for the future.

“I am deeply honoured to have such strong support from right across the party, and the country, to build on Mark’s remarkable legacy.

“With a General Election on the horizon, Wales has a crucial opportunity to have two Labour governments working side-by-side to deliver real change in our communities and repair the damage wreaked by the toxic Tory years.”

‘Working with Keir’

“I will do my utmost, working with Keir and all our party colleagues, to secure a Labour victory in that election and bring the change we so desperately need.

“I look forward to a positive leadership contest where I plan to set out an energetic agenda for our country’s future.

“For everyone who calls Wales home, I look forward to listening to your hopes, ambitions and concerns in the coming weeks.”

Health Minister, Eluned Morgan, and Deputy Minister for Social Justice, Hannah Blythyn are also thought to be considering their position as possible candidates, but Mr Gething is the first person so far to confirm his intention.

