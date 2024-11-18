Vaughan Gething ducks out of personal appearance at UK Covid Inquiry

Martin Shipton

A group representing families who lost loved ones during the pandemic has launched a fierce attack on Vaughan Gething after it was confirmed that the former First Minister won’t be giving further evidence to the UK Covid Inquiry in person but remotely.

On Wednesday November 20 Mr Gething is due to give oral evidence to Module 3 of the Inquiry, which is considering the impact of Covid-19 on healthcare systems in the four nations of the UK.

‘Bitter blow’

In advance of his appearance, the campaign group Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Cymru has released a statement that reads: “On Wednesday, Vaughan Gething, former Health Minister for Wales during the Covid-19 pandemic and now a backbench Labour Member of the Senedd, will give evidence via video link to the UK Covid Inquiry, based in London. This decision is a bitter blow to the bereaved families in Wales who continue to seek truth and accountability.

“Mr. Gething alongside First Minister Mark Drakeford, was a key decision-maker in rejecting calls for a Wales-specific Covid Inquiry. That refusal denied Welsh families the forensic and targeted investigation into pandemic preparedness and decision-making that we so desperately needed. Now, even as the UK Inquiry unfolds, he cannot find the time or respect to attend in person. How was he able to attend previous Inquiry modules in person when he had ministerial duties but not now?

“Eluned Morgan is attending the Inquiry in London in person, which raises the question: why isn’t Vaughan Gething affording us, the bereaved families, the same respect? Is it due to his poor past performances in person? Does he simply not care? Or is it because, as a backbench MS, he might have to travel in budget class like the rest of us? Whatever the reason, it’s disgraceful that he treats the opportunity to be accountable for his pandemic healthcare decisions as an inconvenience.

Pivotal role

They added: “This is the same individual who, despite his pivotal role during the crisis, failed by his own admission to undertake meaningful pandemic preparedness. He incited other ministers to delete iMessages and failed to disclose all evidence to the Inquiry.

“His decision to appear remotely undermines the gravity of the proceedings and disrespects both the Inquiry, the thousands that died and the families who have suffered immeasurable loss.

“The Inquiry has largely operated in person, with witnesses attending to show the seriousness of their testimony. The fact that Vaughan Gething is appearing by video instead sets a troubling precedent and feels like yet another slap in the face for bereaved families.

“The idea that the UK Covid Inquiry is a ‘hybrid’ inquiry is news to us. The expectation has been that key witnesses would demonstrate their accountability by appearing in person. It is not unreasonable to expect Mr. Gething to travel to London, just as other witnesses have done, especially given the magnitude of the decisions he made – or failed to make – during the pandemic.

“This cavalier attitude towards the Inquiry is deeply hurtful to those of us who lost loved ones and are still seeking answers. It sends a clear message that accountability is an afterthought.

“Families across Wales deserve better. Vaughan Gething must be held to the same standard as other key figures, and his decision to appear remotely must be challenged. Accountability, respect, and transparency are non-negotiable.”

Irony

Sam Smith-Higgins, co-lead for Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Cymru, said: “The irony of our former Health and First Minister not wanting to go to London to give evidence isn’t lost on us. We don’t want to go to London either. We should all be in Cardiff having a Wales Covid Inquiry but he denied us this.”

The group also released a small number of comments from unnamed grassroots members:

* “Shows his arrogance and total lack of accountability.”

* “I’m not surprised he isn’t going to London – he told us without any shame that he hadn’t read the recommendations for pandemic planning. He literally couldn’t be less bothered.”

* “Could not give a toss about those that passed away under his watch. I’m all right Jack – bung us another fiver.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “The Covid-19 inquiry is a hybrid inquiry; witnesses can provide evidence to hearings in person or virtually.”

Recall

Meanwhile the UK Inquiry has still not announced whether it will recall Mr Gething to explain on oath why he told Ministerial colleagues he was deleting messages on a group chat because they would otherwise be subject to disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act.

On May 7 2024 we published a message from a screenshot leaked to us dated August 17 2020 in which Mr Gething – who was Health Minister at the time – wrote: “”I’m deleting the messages in this group. They can be captured in an FOI [freedom of information request] and I think we are all in the right place on the choice being made.”

Our disclosure that Mr Gething had deleted the messages indicated strongly that he had misled the UK Covid Inquiry. He had given both written and oral evidence to the Inquiry under oath in which he claimed messages had been deleted from his mobile phone during a refit by the Senedd’s IT department.

He went on to express both regret and embarrassment that he was unable to provide them. At no stage did Mr Gething admit that he had deleted messages because he considered they would be subject to freedom of information disclosure.

