Vaughan Gething elected Wales’ new First Minister

Vaughan Gething has been elected Wales’ new Labour First Minister following a vote in the Senedd.

He will be the country’s fifth leader since the National Assembly for Wales, now called the Senedd, was established in 1999.

The former health minister will succeed Mark Drakeford who’s formal resignation was accepted by King Charles III this afternoon.

After winning the Labour leadership race at the weekend, Mr Gething said he will be the “first black leader in any European country”.

He narrowly beat education minister Jeremy Miles with 51.7% of the vote.

Donations

Mr Gething’s campaign has been mired in controversy over donations and about the role of unions in nominating him.

Welsh Labour politicians met earlier this week to discuss concerns about a £200,000 donation Mr Gething received from a company that was found guilty of environmental offences in January.

Atlantic Recycling, which is part of Dauson Environmental Group and controlled by David Neal, gave the new First Minister’s campaign £100,000 on December 18 2023 and £100,000 on January 11 2024.

Atlantic Recycling was also fined £300,000 over one of its workers’ deaths in February after it pleaded guilty to breaching health and safety at work rules.

Mr Gething rejected calls to pay back the money, insisting the donation was declared in line with Senedd and Electoral Commission rules.

Nominations

He defended his decision to take the donation saying “everyone has lessons to learn”.

The Llywydd invited nominations for the next First Minister on Wednesday (March 20).

Both the leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies and the leader of Plaid Cymru were also nominated for the top job.

The act was merely a symbolic formality as neither have enough votes to secure the Welsh Government leadership role.

Both leaders have urged the incoming First Minister to return the £200,000 donation.

Vaughan Gething won the support of all the Labour members as well as Jane Dodds, the Senedd’s only Liberal Democrat member.

The Conservative and Plaid Cymru members voted for their respective party leaders.

The Senedd is made up of 60 members, but one member of Plaid – Rhys ab Owen – is currently suspended for acting inappropriately towards two women on a work night out.

In a speech to Senedd Members, the incoming First Minister said: “I will bring together a government that constantly makes the positive case for progressive politics. To remind people, that only through coming together, can we achieve for the many.

“I choose to make a stand for positivity and to never fan the flames that are hurtful to people and damaging to our global standing.

“To stand for a set of ideas and policy innovations that are rooted in Welsh values. To stand for a leadership grounded not in bitterness, resentment or the fruitless search for a past that never was, but a leadership based on hope.

“To advance the case for human rights, for solidarity and for a commitment to playing a collective, international role in addressing the challenges we face.”

On being Wales’ first Black leader, Mr Gething said it was a “daunting responsibility”.

He said: “And today, we can also expect the depressingly familiar pattern to emerge. Abuse on social media. Racist tropes disguised with polite language.

“People questioning my motives and my nationality. Whilst others question why I’m ‘playing the race card’.

To those people I say, once more – it is very easy not to care about identity when your own has never once been questioned or held you back.”

Royal Warrant

A First Minister of Wales is appointed via Royal Warrant – a legal document authorised by the King.

Once the Llywydd has informed the Welsh Government of the King’s approval, the new First Minister will take the statutory Official Oath before Mr Justice Griffiths, a Presiding Judge of the Wales circuit.

During a short ceremony at the Welsh Government’s headquarters in Cardiff, Mr Gething will “swear [to] well and truly serve His Majesty King Charles the Third in the office of First Minister of Wales”.

After the Senedd’s Easter recess, the new First Minister will appoint his Cabinet.

The outgoing First Minister, Mr Drakeford gave an emotional speech in the Senedd on Tuesday, thanking the people of Wales.

He said: “My aim throughout, as First Minister, has been to use the mandate my party and my Government secured to keep the promises we made to people across Wales.

“That has meant being prepared to do the things that are difficult today because we know that the benefits will lie in the lives of the generations to come.”

He was emotional as he spoke about the personal tragedy he had suffered in early 2023, when his wife of 46 years, Clare, died suddenly aged 71.

Mr Drakeford, who will return to the backbenches, described the last 12 months as the “hardest and the saddest of my life”.

