Vaughan Gething offered Tory support in First Minister Senedd vote

The leader of the Welsh Conservatives has promised to back Vaughan Gething in his quest to become Wales’ new First Minister.

Andrew RT Davies made his pledge of support following the announcement at the weekend that the economy minister had narrowly won the Welsh Labour leadership election with 51.7% of the vote.

His campaign has been mired in controversy over a huge donation and the role of unions in nominating him.

Mark Drakeford will formerly resign as First Minister tomorrow after five years in the job.

Then on Wednesday (March 20) the Senedd will vote to confirm Mr Gething as Wales’ next First Minister.

However, he could be blocked if there is a united opposition and some abstentions from Labour MSs.

Discontent

There has been rising discontent amongst Labour backbenchers over the £200,000 donation to Mr Gething’s campaign from a company run by a man twice convicted for environmental offences.

In a post on X, the leader of the Welsh Tories said: “Most Labour Senedd members demanded a second referendum. They’re therefore unlikely to accept Vaughan Gething’s victory.”

Mr Davies’ offer of support comes with some conditions attached.

He said the Welsh Conservatives will offer the new Welsh Labour leader votes if he agrees to scrap the 20mph default speed limit along with Welsh Government plans for more Senedd politicians.

During the Labour leadership campaign, Mr Gething said the communication around the new speed limit was wrong.

However, he has not said he would reverse policy which was rolled out on Welsh roads in September.

A review is currently underway to look at the guidance used by councils to exempt roads from the 20mph speed limit.

The Welsh Conservatives have heavily opposed the policy and promise to axe it should they ever come into power in Wales.

Victory

On Monday (March 18) Andrew RT Davies called on the incoming First Minister to work with the Welsh Tories.

He said: “The people of Wales need a Welsh Government that delivers on their priorities.

“Many in Labour and in the nationalist media are unwilling to accept Gething’s victory, just like they didn’t accept Brexit, and will try and dictate his leadership according to their extreme ideology.

“So we’re asking Vaughan Gething to put petty party politics to one side, and to work with us to scrap 20mph and Senedd reform, and focus on the people’s priorities.”

Deal

Plaid Cymru’s Mabon ap Gwynfor blasted the “confidence and supply” agreement branding it “regressive and negative”.

In recent weeks, Mr Davies has made calls for Plaid Cymru to end its “coalition” with Welsh Labour.

In December 2021, Plaid Cymru and Welsh Labour signed a deal to work together on 46 policy areas.

It is a cooperation agreement and not a coalition government because Plaid Cymru remain in opposition.

Mr ap Gwynfor said: “Isn’t it ironic that the Tories have been bleating about the cooperation deal – which has so far delivered significant improvements to many people in Wales and has pushed the national project forwards – and whining about our successes, and now we hear that they themselves are offering a deal to support the Labour leader.

“Their offer, however, is regressive and negative which isn’t surprising considering that they have no ideas beyond championing Liz Truss and her failed premiership.”

