Vaughan Gething ‘proud of his record’ after confirming he’s stepping down as First Minister

Vaughan Gething has insisted that he is proud of his record and says his loyalty to his country and party shouldn’t be questioned following his announcement he was resigning as First Minister.

The outgoing First Minister told the Senedd: “I’m proud of my record in all the things I have done before coming here and since coming here in 11 years as being a minister.

“I’m sad that today sees the start of that process coming to an end, but I remain full of optimism of what this place can do and what Welsh Labour leadership can provide to my country and all the people who are proud to call Wales their home.”

His comments came in response to Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies who said Mr Gething had refused to shake his hand earlier on Tuesday (July 16) when he expressed his condolences in the Senedd’s lift.

When pressing Mr Gething, Mr Davies said: “Was it the acceptance of the £200,000 donation to your leadership campaign, or was it your appointment of your leadership contender and his leadership team to your cabinet that ultimately cost you the role of First Minister?”

He added: “Are the Labour group in this Senedd so riven that you are unable to complete that mandate?”

Mr Gething announced his resignation after weeks of controversies and a mass walk out by four members of his cabinet.

Counsel General Mick Antoniw said Wales needed a “confident and stable” government, adding in a letter to Mr Gething: “I do not believe you are capable of delivering that.”

Scandals

Mr Gething’s short tenure saw him embroiled in several scandals over a huge donation to his leadership campaign from a convicted polluter and the sacking of one of his junior ministers.

He received applause from politicians in the Chamber after making a statement confirming his intention to quit.

Mr Gething will remain in post as First Minister until a new leader is selected in the Autumn.

Plaid Cymru called for a snap Senedd election in the wake of Mr Gething’s resignation.

Speaking during FMQs Plaid’s Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said Mr Gething had “blamed journalists and opposition politicians” for scrutinising the First Minister’s actions.

In June, Mr Gething lost a vote of no confidence in the Senedd but insisted he would not resign.

His decision to accept a £200,000 donation from the Dauson Environmental Group, which is owned by David Neal, who has previously been convicted of environmental offences was first reported by Nation.Cymru.

He was heavily criticised by opposition members over the donation and calls were made for an independent investigation.

There have also been concerns about a possible conflict of interest in the money coming from a company which was loaned £400,000 by the Welsh government-owned Development Bank of Wales (DBW).

Mr Gething has insisted he followed the rules and rejected the calls for an independent investigation.

Former First Minister Carwyn Jones was appointed to oversee an internal Labour review of the party’s election processes.

Messages

Mr Gething was hit with another controversy in May when he sacked minister for social partnership Hannah Blythyn for allegedly leaking Covid era messages to Nation.Cymru.

Ms Blythyn, who represents Delyn, said she could “look all my colleagues who sit on these benches in the eye” and say she had not leaked to the media.

Nation.Cymru maintains that Ms Blythyn was not the source of the leak which triggered her sacking.

Mr Gething has since said he has “never tried to claim” she was the direct source.

Speaking about the media storm, Mr Gething told the Senedd: “In the smearing that takes place – a solar farm is nothing to do with me as the First Minister, I can’t get involved in that because it’s in my constituency. I’ve been clear about that.

“DBW have been clear that they didn’t take any direction from any minister. It would be sinister if the government chose to intervene in favour in any application that the Development Bank undertakes.

“Yet the member continues to pursue matters that he knows are not related to my conduct. If our politics is going to serve the country then some of us at least have to have some integrity in the way we go about our jobs including the critism of other people.”

