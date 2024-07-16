Vaughan Gething resigns as First Minister
Emily Price
Vaughan Gething has resigned as First Minister following weeks of controversies and a mass walk out by his cabinet.
He said the assertion that some kind of wrongdoing had taken place is “pernicious, politically motivated and patently untrue”.
In a statement published on Tuesday morning (July 16) he said: “I have this morning taken the difficult decision to begin the process of stepping down as leader of the Welsh Labour Party and, as a result, First Minister.
“Having been elected as leader of my party in March, I had hoped that over the summer a period of reflection, rebuilding and renewal could take place under my leadership.
“I recognise now that this is not possible. It has been the honour of my life to do this job even for a few short months.
“To see the dedication to public service from our civil service, and the dedication to civility from the Welsh public.
“To see the election of a new government in Westminster, and the fresh hope that brings to Wales. I have always pursued my political career to serve Wales.
“And being able to show underrepresented communities that there is a place for them, for us, is an honour and privilege that will never diminish.
“It’s what drew me into public service. Before becoming an MS I fought employment cases for people who’d been mistreated at work. I wanted to give power those without a voice. That has always been my motivation.
“I also campaigned to help create the Senedd, clocking up 30 years of work to support Wales’ devolution journey. This has been the most difficult time, for me, and my family.
“A growing assertion that some kind of wrongdoing has taken place has been pernicious, politically motivated and patently untrue.
“In 11 years as a Minister, I have never ever made a decision for personal gain. I have never ever misused or abused my ministerial responsibilities. My integrity matters. I have not compromised it.
“I regret that the burden of proof is no longer an important commodity in the language of our politics. I do hope that can change. I will now discuss a timetable for the election of new leader of my party.
“Finally, I want to say thank you to those who have reached out to support me, my team and my family in recent weeks. It has meant the world to all of us.
“To those in Wales who look like me – many of whom I know feel personally bruised and worried by this moment, I know that our country can be better. I know that cannot happen without us.
“There will – and there must be – a government that looks like the country it serves.”
‘Painful’
It comes after four members of Mr Gething’s cabinet quit their roles on Tuesday morning (July 16).
Counsel General Mick Antoniw, Cabinet Secretary for Economy Jeremy Miles, Cabinet Secretary for Housing Julie James and Cabinet Secretary for Culture Lesley Griffiths posted separate letters on social media in which they called for Mr Gething to go.
Mick Antoniw, the Welsh Government’s chief legal advisor, urged Mr Gething to “put the country first and resign” saying the Senedd was “rudderless” without a new leader.
Mr Miles, who ran against Mr Gething for the Welsh Labour leadership, called on the First Minister to resign and said “the events of the last few months including your loss of the confidence vote in the Senedd, have been incredibly painful”.
He told Mr Gething: “It’s essential that we begin to repair the damage immediately, and I have reached the conclusion very regrettably that this cannot happen under your leadership.
“I can’t see any way forward for us which allows us to get on with job we are elected to do, without you standing down.”
The Prime Minister Keir Starmer thanked Mr Gething for his time as First Minister.
In a statement he said: “Vaughan should take enormous pride in being the first black leader of any country in Europe.
“That achievement with have broadened the ambitions and raised the gaze of a generation of young people in Wales and beyond.
“I know what a difficult decision this has been for him – but I also know that he has made it because he feels it is the best decision now for Wales. I wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”
Mr Gething’s short and tumultuous tenure saw him embroiled in several scandals which led to him losing a vote of no confidence after the breakdown of the Plaid Cymru co-operation agreement.
Rows over his decision to sack Hannah Blythyn came to a head after last week after the former junior minister returned to the Senedd and maintained her innocence.
Donation
Mr Gething’s time in office was also overshadowed by a huge donation he took while running to be Welsh Labour leader.
The First Minister has been under pressure over a £200,000 donation from the Dauson Environmental Group, which is owned by David Neal, who was convicted of environmental offences.
There have also been concerns about a possible conflict of interest in the money coming from a company which was loaned £400,000 by the Welsh Government-owned, Development Bank of Wales.
The loan was given to Neal Soil Suppliers – a subsidiary of Dauson – in 2023 to help purchase a solar farm, at a time when Mr Gething was economy minister.
Mr Gething has always insisted donations to his campaign were within the rules.
But Plaid Cymru cited the donation as one of the reasons for ending its co-operation agreement in the Senedd with the Welsh Labour administration.
Nation.Cymru’s Martin Shipton told BBC Wales that Mr Gething’s downfall was a “disaster of his own making”.
Vaughan Gething has failed to come to terms with the fact his dream job as first minister of Wales has been a ‘disaster’, according to a political commentator
And Martin Shipton says it has been ‘of his own making’
Live updates: https://t.co/yWds33xDEq
— BBC Wales News (@BBCWalesNews) July 16, 2024
Headlines
Leader of the Welsh Local Government Association and Rhondda Cynon Taf Council, Andrew Morgan said recent months had caused damage to the Labour Party in Wales with Senedd business over shadowed by “a series of negative headlines”.
He said: “There is, and has been, growing concern that relationships between political parties in the Senedd have clearly broken down since the vote of no confidence to the point that there was a real concern that a Senedd budget may not be able to be laid and agreed in a timely manner. I hope that Welsh politics can now start afresh.”
Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth called for a snap Senedd election.
He said: “The people of Wales have lost faith in the First Minister, belatedly he has done that right thing and resigned. But the people of Wales are losing confidence in Labour’s ability to govern Wales.
“This could be the third Labour First Minister in seven months – a revolving door of chaos. Labour has put party interests ahead of the interests of the nation for too long.
“The people of Wales must be given the opportunity to elect a new government and an election must be called.
“Plaid Cymru stands ready to serve with a platform which puts fairness and ambition at its heart.
“Voters the length and breadth of Wales deserve a government which is unrelenting in addressing the issues that matter most to them – from record high NHS waiting lists and the scourge of child poverty, to below average educational outcomes and building an economy that works for all.
“After 25 years at the helm, Labour is unable to rebuild and refresh from within.”
Leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies said: “Vaughan Gething’s resignation was inevitable. But the chaos is not just on him.
“His opponents within Welsh Labour have been equally dishonest, putting political games before the people of Wales.
“There is something very rotten at the heart of Welsh Labour, that replacing Gething will not solve.”
‘Overdue’
Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS said: “This is the right decision but one that was long overdue. Welsh Labour have left us in a sorry situation of their own making.
“The Welsh Liberal Democrats want to see steps taken to ensure these sorts of scandals don’t keep happening, including a cap on political donations.
“Whoever now becomes Welsh Labour Leader, the Welsh Liberal Democrats will ensure they are held to account and focus on the issues where the Welsh public are being let down, whether that’s child poverty, ambulance waiting times or the situation at Port Talbot Steel Works.”
Wales Green Party Leader Anthony Slaughter said: “The First Minister has been mired in scandal and controversy since day one of his appointment and his continuous arrogant dismissal of any questions reflects the complacency at the heart of a Welsh Labour Government that does not welcome scrutiny.”
More to follow…
I never doubted that he would make some reference about “looking like him”. I think it is more likely to be the arrogant way he looks and acts in the Senedd and elsewhere. He must have been a nightmare to work for.
If he genuinely believes this line he definitely has no sense of self-awareness. The way he has acted and things he has said have been drivers for why the wheels have fallen off.
He is worse than a parody of the self-serving politician.
Now rebuild. Pull the rug from under the Conservative and Reform.
I see that the resignation statement both laments the “burden of proof” when applied to his wrongdoings, but then later he again outrageously plays the race card without any proof at all. Is nobody going to publicly challenge him on this?
His race undoubtedly helped him into the role: it was sheer incompetence that saw him off.
It is pretty outrageous when the colour of his skin was never part of the issue, not anywhere in Wales at least. If anything it was the recognition of his skin colour of not making a damned bit of difference when it came to his misteps, being held to the same standards as any other First Minister would be. If Vaughn Gething had not been held to these standards, that would have been racist, as it would be lowering the bar because of the colour of his skin. It should go without saying, however, that the government and political institutions… Read more »
Politially motivated? Pernicious? This surely shows how self-rightioness has destroyed him. It was dirty money and disloyalty to a minister whose mental wellbeing he ignored that brought him down. None of Drakeford’s opponents tried to remove him when he was in office, despite political disagreements. What an immense shame that he has thrown away the prestige Wales had by appointing an ethnic minority first minister, and our pride at that happening. So then, here’s to better times ahead….
Good and bad in every shade of skin. This man was evidence of that simple fact.
Vaughan Gething is not a bad person. He’s someone that has made mistakes.
Oh dear! Such ‘prestige’ is worthless. Who cares what shade of brown our First Minister?! Give us someone who will do the job, and of whom we can rightly be proud – by merit, not by skin colour!
Even in his resignation statement, he didn’t have it in him, to apologise for what he has done wrong!
Clear red water NOW!
It was not if but when. Vaughan Gething has nobody else to blame but himself.
Gething became so transfixed on gaining then holding onto power, he became blind and ignorant to all other issues facing him.
Best news of the week. Hopefully get someone with integrity and ability
The sad thing about this it that he will probably leave with a fancy payoff, a fantastic pension and “maybe” a salary for life. One thing is for certain, he will not suffer financial difficulty like any other working man or woman.
He had to be pushed, stubborn, arrogant, self gratifying, power seeking, wonder if he will get a knighthood or lordship now will Starmer put him up for one?
After this debacle will the people of Wales still want to chase the ideology of independence as he says he was there 30 years ago fighting for the senedd to be set up and his end as leader is brought on by his own actions of I know best.
There may be trouble ahead. With a pool of just thirty members, the governing party will have to include in its next cabinet, members from both sides of their divided group. This may be a big task for the next First Minister, but it can be done. For the sake of democracy in Cymru, I wish her or him all success in achieving that.
Laughable that he mentions burden of proof in his resignation statement given his reaction about that topic on Friday following a comment by Llyr Gryffydd, Completely lacking in contrition, self-awareness and I’d also suggest self-respect as well.
Nobody seems concerned about the other MS’s involved in the What’s App group who failed to publicise the fact that Gething wanted to delete the messages. Did they think it was OK, just so long as the news didn’t get out. They are just as guilty of trying to suppress information.
Let’s hope the Senydd will get it’s house in order. Starting by cleaning the streets up, pruning trees. Hedgerows. Gutters. All bushes. Nearly had a road traffic accident last Tuesday because the greenery along the roads is so overgrown I couldn’t see the signs.
Chwarae teg that’s the best ‘look a squirrel’ comment I’ve seen for a long time
It’s spelt Senedd, and as a body it’s not responsible for street cleaning, pruning of vegetation or cleaning the gutters. Maybe contacting your local council will yield an adequate response?
Well that was on time wasn’t it. Just after the GE like we all thought. Gething once again brazenly denies his part and insinuates racism in doing so. You accepted an unprecedented sum of money from a businessman with a criminal record on environmental matters and lobbied on his behalf. You lied to the Covid enquiry about deleting messages and sacked a minister without giving reasonable evidence. You get angry at journalists who ask you awkward questions. That is why you have been obliged to resign Mr Gething. Now we have to repair the damage you have done to confidence… Read more »
Cardiff has been known as a Rainbow Culture for decades so cashing out and dropping the race card is a reflection of him being a toxic brand that peddles toxic waste.
I suggest they leave the air conditioning on full blast for the recess to clear the stench and hold a Senedd election ASAP. That will probably give us a Labour/Reform split with Plaid as the Joker, not the outcome I would wish for but possibly an effective and balanced forum. We’ll see.
‘I regret that the burden of proof is no longer an important commodity in the language of our politics’.
Just like how VG said the onus wasn’t on him to provide the evidence prompting him to sack Hannah Blythyn. One rule for thee …
An election now & to determine if this place needs another 36 characters like these lot in the senedd……
The new Leader of Welsh Labour will need a lot of luck and goodwill if they are to be elected FM, none were in a rush to get to today, cue the prospect of backroom arm twisting and offers to other parties to assist them.
It is not what the people of Wales want, we
want an election so we can decide not the political underclass.
Power to the people.