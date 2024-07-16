Vaughan Gething resigns as First Minister

Emily Price

Vaughan Gething has resigned as First Minister following weeks of controversies and a mass walk out by his cabinet.

He said the assertion that some kind of wrongdoing had taken place is “pernicious, politically motivated and patently untrue”.

In a statement published on Tuesday morning (July 16) he said: “I have this morning taken the difficult decision to begin the process of stepping down as leader of the Welsh Labour Party and, as a result, First Minister.

“Having been elected as leader of my party in March, I had hoped that over the summer a period of reflection, rebuilding and renewal could take place under my leadership.

“I recognise now that this is not possible. It has been the honour of my life to do this job even for a few short months.

“To see the dedication to public service from our civil service, and the dedication to civility from the Welsh public.

“To see the election of a new government in Westminster, and the fresh hope that brings to Wales. I have always pursued my political career to serve Wales.

“And being able to show underrepresented communities that there is a place for them, for us, is an honour and privilege that will never diminish.

“It’s what drew me into public service. Before becoming an MS I fought employment cases for people who’d been mistreated at work. I wanted to give power those without a voice. That has always been my motivation.

“I also campaigned to help create the Senedd, clocking up 30 years of work to support Wales’ devolution journey. This has been the most difficult time, for me, and my family.

“A growing assertion that some kind of wrongdoing has taken place has been pernicious, politically motivated and patently untrue.

“In 11 years as a Minister, I have never ever made a decision for personal gain. I have never ever misused or abused my ministerial responsibilities. My integrity matters. I have not compromised it.

“I regret that the burden of proof is no longer an important commodity in the language of our politics. I do hope that can change. I will now discuss a timetable for the election of new leader of my party.

“Finally, I want to say thank you to those who have reached out to support me, my team and my family in recent weeks. It has meant the world to all of us.

“To those in Wales who look like me – many of whom I know feel personally bruised and worried by this moment, I know that our country can be better. I know that cannot happen without us.

“There will – and there must be – a government that looks like the country it serves.”

‘Painful’

It comes after four members of Mr Gething’s cabinet quit their roles on Tuesday morning (July 16).

Counsel General Mick Antoniw, Cabinet Secretary for Economy Jeremy Miles, Cabinet Secretary for Housing Julie James and Cabinet Secretary for Culture Lesley Griffiths posted separate letters on social media in which they called for Mr Gething to go.

Mick Antoniw, the Welsh Government’s chief legal advisor, urged Mr Gething to “put the country first and resign” saying the Senedd was “rudderless” without a new leader.

Mr Miles, who ran against Mr Gething for the Welsh Labour leadership, called on the First Minister to resign and said “the events of the last few months including your loss of the confidence vote in the Senedd, have been incredibly painful”.

He told Mr Gething: “It’s essential that we begin to repair the damage immediately, and I have reached the conclusion very regrettably that this cannot happen under your leadership.

“I can’t see any way forward for us which allows us to get on with job we are elected to do, without you standing down.”

The Prime Minister Keir Starmer thanked Mr Gething for his time as First Minister.

In a statement he said: “Vaughan should take enormous pride in being the first black leader of any country in Europe.

“That achievement with have broadened the ambitions and raised the gaze of a generation of young people in Wales and beyond.

“I know what a difficult decision this has been for him – but I also know that he has made it because he feels it is the best decision now for Wales. I wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Mr Gething’s short and tumultuous tenure saw him embroiled in several scandals which led to him losing a vote of no confidence after the breakdown of the Plaid Cymru co-operation agreement.

Rows over his decision to sack Hannah Blythyn came to a head after last week after the former junior minister returned to the Senedd and maintained her innocence.

Donation

Mr Gething’s time in office was also overshadowed by a huge donation he took while running to be Welsh Labour leader.

The First Minister has been under pressure over a £200,000 donation from the Dauson Environmental Group, which is owned by David Neal, who was convicted of environmental offences.

There have also been concerns about a possible conflict of interest in the money coming from a company which was loaned £400,000 by the Welsh Government-owned, Development Bank of Wales.

The loan was given to Neal Soil Suppliers – a subsidiary of Dauson – in 2023 to help purchase a solar farm, at a time when Mr Gething was economy minister.

Mr Gething has always insisted donations to his campaign were within the rules.

But Plaid Cymru cited the donation as one of the reasons for ending its co-operation agreement in the Senedd with the Welsh Labour administration.

Nation.Cymru’s Martin Shipton told BBC Wales that Mr Gething’s downfall was a “disaster of his own making”.

Vaughan Gething has failed to come to terms with the fact his dream job as first minister of Wales has been a ‘disaster’, according to a political commentator And Martin Shipton says it has been ‘of his own making’ Live updates: https://t.co/yWds33xDEq pic.twitter.com/NbnZzgjmXo — BBC Wales News (@BBCWalesNews) July 16, 2024

Headlines

Leader of the Welsh Local Government Association and Rhondda Cynon Taf Council, Andrew Morgan said recent months had caused damage to the Labour Party in Wales with Senedd business over shadowed by “a series of negative headlines”.

He said: “There is, and has been, growing concern that relationships between political parties in the Senedd have clearly broken down since the vote of no confidence to the point that there was a real concern that a Senedd budget may not be able to be laid and agreed in a timely manner. I hope that Welsh politics can now start afresh.”

Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth called for a snap Senedd election.

He said: “The people of Wales have lost faith in the First Minister, belatedly he has done that right thing and resigned. But the people of Wales are losing confidence in Labour’s ability to govern Wales.

“This could be the third Labour First Minister in seven months – a revolving door of chaos. Labour has put party interests ahead of the interests of the nation for too long.

“The people of Wales must be given the opportunity to elect a new government and an election must be called.

“Plaid Cymru stands ready to serve with a platform which puts fairness and ambition at its heart.

“Voters the length and breadth of Wales deserve a government which is unrelenting in addressing the issues that matter most to them – from record high NHS waiting lists and the scourge of child poverty, to below average educational outcomes and building an economy that works for all.

“After 25 years at the helm, Labour is unable to rebuild and refresh from within.”

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies said: “Vaughan Gething’s resignation was inevitable. But the chaos is not just on him.

“His opponents within Welsh Labour have been equally dishonest, putting political games before the people of Wales.

“There is something very rotten at the heart of Welsh Labour, that replacing Gething will not solve.”

‘Overdue’

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS said: “This is the right decision but one that was long overdue. Welsh Labour have left us in a sorry situation of their own making.

“The Welsh Liberal Democrats want to see steps taken to ensure these sorts of scandals don’t keep happening, including a cap on political donations.

“Whoever now becomes Welsh Labour Leader, the Welsh Liberal Democrats will ensure they are held to account and focus on the issues where the Welsh public are being let down, whether that’s child poverty, ambulance waiting times or the situation at Port Talbot Steel Works.”

Wales Green Party Leader Anthony Slaughter said: “The First Minister has been mired in scandal and controversy since day one of his appointment and his continuous arrogant dismissal of any questions reflects the complacency at the heart of a Welsh Labour Government that does not welcome scrutiny.”

More to follow…

