Vaughan Gething to face opposition showdown over donation scandal

Vaughan Gething will face debates brought by opposition parties in the Senedd next week over his controversial campaign donation.

Both the Welsh Conservatives and Plaid Cymru have tabled Senedd motions for Wednesday (May 1).

Plaid Cymru’s motion calls for a cap on future political donations.

The Welsh Conservative motion calls for the First Minister to appoint an independent advisor to investigate any conflict of interests that may exist in relation to the donation.

Mr Gething accepted a £200,000 donation to his leadership campaign to be Welsh Labour leader from convicted polluter David Neal of Dauson Environmental Group.

Nation.Cymru later revealed that Dauson Environmental Group Ltd were £400,000 in debt to the Development Bank of Wales – a bank wholly owned by the Welsh Government.

The loan was awarded to the company when Vaughan Gething was the economy minister.

The newly elected First Minister has rejected calls from opposition parties for an independent probe into the scandal.

Plaid Cymru Leader, Rhun ap Iorwerth says Mr Gething has demonstrated a “contemptuous attitude towards political donations”.

He said: “In accepting £200,000 from an individual who he knew had been found guilty of environmental offences, Vaughan Gething has demonstrated a contemptuous attitude towards political donations.

“Not only would the eye watering sum of money not meet public approval, but it also raises wider questions about the First Minister’s judgement.

“Only an independent inquiry can bring this sorry chapter to a close.

“The purpose of having our own parliament is to be able to do things differently and to do them better. The First Minister seems utterly disinterested in seizing this opportunity.

“If he is to have any chance of restoring the Welsh public’s trust, the First Minister must urgently rethink his refusal to commission an independent inquiry and commit to supporting Plaid Cymru’s calls for a cap on individual donations.”

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies says that whilst the political discourse is allowed to continue, the focus is being shifted away from important issues such as NHS waiting lists.

He said: “It’s time to put this issue to bed once and for all.

“Vaughan Gething’s Government has stalled before it could get going, with a senior Minister openly questioning his judgement, all while our public services suffer.

“In order to get on with the job of tackling Labour’s soaring waiting lists, the cancer crisis and poor educational attainment, we need to see a full, independent investigation into Gething’s campaign finances.”

Neither motion is likely to be passed, even if opposition parties opted to stick together.

Labour holds half of the seats in the Senedd and in the event of a deadlock, the Llywydd, Elin Jones, is obliged to vote against changing the status quo.

