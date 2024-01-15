Vaughan Gething to launch leadership campaign with pledge to create ‘fairer future for Wales’

Vaughan Gething will today launch his leadership campaign by pledging to give every person the chance to succeed by creating “more good, green jobs and opportunities” as First Minister.

Launching his campaign in Newport, the economy minister is expected to say that “achieving social justice and climate justice together” will be his central mission as First Minister to create a “fairer Wales and lift people out of poverty”.

The Labour leadership candidate will commit to creating more well-paid jobs in industries that help Wales tackle climate change as quickly as possible.

He is expected to say that driving investment into green sectors like renewables will create local jobs, and a new fair work fund, Gwaith Teg, will ensure workers are fairly paid.

He will also pledge that preventing employment being offshored will help ensure that the people of Wales benefit from the jobs created.

This follows Gething’s pledge on Friday (12 January) to accelerate building social housing to tackle the housing crisis and help people across the country build a more secure future for themselves and their families.

Earlier in the campaign, the Welsh Government minister also promised that under him, the NHS in Wales will never be sold off and per head spend on health and social care will be never lower than that of England.

Change

Mr Gething said: “Across Wales, people are feeling the effects of 13 years of Tory chaos and austerity. When the Tories aren’t attacking the rights of working people, they’re lining the pockets of their friends, all while communities across the country struggle with the cost of living. It’s time for change.

“This is a high stakes moment for Wales, but I’m hopeful for what’s to come. I want Wales to be at the very forefront of the green revolution that will shape our future.

“In this century, it is our Party’s job to create green prosperity that is felt by all. Where power and wealth are shared amongst our communities, and not concentrated in the hands of a privileged few. I want us to rise that challenge and work for a fairer future, built by all of us.”

