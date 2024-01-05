Vaughan Gething to set out vision for Welsh NHS
Emily Price
One of the candidates to be the next Welsh Labour leader will set out his vision for the Welsh NHS in a speech to fellow party members later today.
Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething will put forward several pledges to underpin all future health policies of a Welsh Labour government.
On Friday (January 5) Mr Gething will announce his Welsh NHS Covenant promising that under his leadership the NHS in Wales will never be sold off.
Spend
The Welsh Labour leader candidate will also guarantee that per head spend on the health and social care in Wales would never fall below that of England.
Mr Gething, a former health minister, will also commit to publishing a new partnership agreement with the service, patients, unions and local government to meet the challenges across health and social care.
He said: “The NHS is one of the Labour movement’s proudest achievements, and securing its future will be a crucial endeavour for the next First Minister of Wales.
“As First Minister, I would ensure that the Welsh NHS remains true to that Bevan principle – it will remain in public hands.
“During the pandemic I resisted fierce pressure to put public safety in the private sector’s hands, we were vindicated then, and I’ll do the same again.
“A Welsh Labour government I lead will also ensure that per head spend on health and social care in Wales would never fall below that of England.
“Together, we can use our full devolved powers to deliver and protect a truly distinct Welsh NHS. A service focused on delivering the best possible outcomes for people across Wales, now and in the future.
“Working with partners across the health sector, I would champion the internationally recognised outcome-based healthcare model across Wales. This model is focused on achieving the health results that matter to people.
“It’s laser focussed on outcomes and patients’ voice. Expanding this model across our NHS is right for Wales’ needs and will support the urgent work of reducing waiting lists and helping people better manage chronic conditions.”
Experience
In his speech, Mr Gething will also share his own experience as an NHS patient when he developed a kidney disease, known as nephrotic syndrome, when he was a teenager.
His parents offered to donate one of their own kidneys but the NHS was trialling a drug that stabilised his condition.
Mr Gething’s speech today will come as he carries out a series of visits to Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire.
Both Jeremy Miles and Vaughan Gething are expected to announce their policy initiatives in the coming weeks.
Labour members from across Wales will then cast their vote with the result expected in March before Mark Drakeford stands down at Easter.
Is this the same former Health Minister who admitted to not reading his briefing notes during the covid crisis??
Has no scruples about promising all sorts of radical steps but after the event he will be more focussed on generating a whole host of excuses/reasons why he underachieved or just never got off the ground. For the sake of our country Labour should give him a wide berth.
“While Streeting clearly longs to move on and talk about reforming preventive care, or how technology can transform services, the junior doctors are awkwardly probing Labour’s sore spot – which is that reform is necessary to putting the NHS back on its feet but obviously not sufficient. Somehow, from somewhere, there will have to be more money than currently promised. It is Labour’s sheer bad luck to reach the verge of power just as the professional goodwill that has kept this whole show on the road for years is evaporating. Gaby Hinsliff, The Guardian. Unclear what Ms Hinsliff means by ‘NHS ‘reform’… Read more »