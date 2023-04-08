Vehicles parked ‘dangerously’ in Eryri National Park towed away by police
Almost 40 vehicles parked “dangerously” at beauty spots in Eryri National Park have been towed away by police.
North Wales Police said 29 vehicles parked dangerously on narrow mountain roads near Llyn Ogwen and nine in Pen y Pass at the bottom of Yr Wyddfa were taken away on Good Friday.
It said drivers were risking lives through “irresponsible and dangerous” parking in spots where emergency vehicles could be blocked from getting through.
Traffic Wales said the A5 was closed near Ogwen Cottage outdoor pursuits centre on the same day.
Parking in the National Park will continue to be monitored over the Easter weekend and any vehicles found to be parked on the clearway, double yellows or causing an obstruction will be removed at the owner’s expense, North Wales Police said.
Risk
It added: “Whilst we appreciate people are visiting Eryri (Snowdonia) National Park to enjoy the weather and stunning scenery this bank holiday weekend, we are urging motorists to be responsible and think about where they park and to make full use of the park and ride facilities that are available.
“We continue to work closely with our colleagues at Gwynedd Council and the Eryri National Park to help reduce the risk to walkers, cyclists and other road users.”
The action comes after the force had urged visitors to “park responsibly” and avoid getting in the way of emergency vehicles.
On Thursday Traffic Wales tweeted a picture of vehicles parked on both sides of a narrow mountain road.
It warned: “Please park responsibly on the roads and avoid obstructing emergency vehicles. Blocking their way could lead to serious consequences.
“Let’s be considerate of our fellow road users in need and make way for emergency services. Your cooperation can save lives!”
How many parking spaces are there in the Park and Ride scheme and is it well advertised?
Having not been that far north recntly I could not answer your question. However, the good news is that today in our 5 mile tandem trike ride we found that the considerate motorists who followed the highway code or gave way because we were a bike outnumbered the impatient ones by 10 to 1. So congratulations everybody, hope you all have an enjoyable weekend in Ceredigion. However, do beware, as the Aberystwyth Promenade parking was completely full by the time we cycled past at 11:30.
I wonder if those who monitor the traffic in the tourist areas are taking note of the number of European vehicles that are still visiting Cymru post Brexit/Covid. Numbers arriving in the UK have fallen considerably, so early indications suggest. 2016 will mark the beginning of the end of our nearest neighbours love affair with Cymru. Hard to believe, heartbreaking to accept that Farage, Fat Shanks and Francois etc have lost us so many friends among the Dutch and Germans, French and Spanish, even the Austrians had taken a shine to us… I shall curse them to my dying day…curse… Read more »
Well done police – if tourists can’t behave responsibly when visiting these wonderful beauty spots then they have to accept the consequences 👍
Short sharp shock. They might get the message now. Cario ymlaen, swyddogion.