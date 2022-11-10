Veterinary nurses to be able to study in Wales from 2024

Veterinary nurses will be able to study in Wales from 2024 as the country’s only School of Veterinary Science expands.

Veterinary nurse Emma Anscombe-Skirrow has been appointed as a new Senior Lecturer in Veterinary Nursing and will lead the work of establishing the new course at Aberystwyth University.

With over 10 years’ experience in education, she has been working with the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons in accrediting both undergraduate and postgraduate qualifications.

The first veterinary nurse students are expected to begin their studies in September 2024.

Aberystwyth University’s Emma Anscombe-Skirrow said: “It is extremely exciting to join the team at Aberystwyth. It is not often that one gets the opportunity to be part of such a special initiative. The success of Wales’ only School of Welsh Veterinary Science since it opened last year is fantastic to see.

“The addition of vet nursing studies to the veterinary degree that is already being taught here is a great opportunity to expand the School’s educational provision.”

Students have been studying to be vets at the new School in Aberystwyth since 2021, following a more than £2 million investment in facilities.

The Veterinary Education Centre was officially opened in December last year by the now King Charles III.

Professor Darrell Abernethy, Head of Aberystwyth University’s School of Veterinary Science, said: “Wales now has its own School of Veterinary Science that is tuned to, and meets, the needs of its own veterinary community – from providing graduates who can speak Welsh, who come from Wales and are thus more likely to stay in Wales, to supporting the profession with post-graduate training and undertaking research that is both excellent and locally relevant.

“With the undergraduate programme well underway, and in line with the School’s vision and feedback from the profession, we are delighted that Emma Anscombe-Skirrow will be leading the work of introducing a veterinary nursing degree from 2024.

“By enhancing the profession, we support not only the farming community but pet owners, equestrian interests, national government and, in turn, Welsh society.

“That is also why Aberystwyth University has invested so heavily in creating a centre of excellence in animal health to add to its existing platforms – from state-of-the-art laboratories to world-class expertise in bovine TB research.”

