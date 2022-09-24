Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Victim and witness sought after alleged train sex assault on girl

24 Sep 2022 1 minute read
Haverfordwest station. Photo by Rhydgaled is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.

Police are trying to find a girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted on a train as it travelled in Pembrokeshire.

A passenger told a guard, and when the train arrived at Haverfordwest a 34-year-old man was arrested. He was released while inquiries continue.

Dyfed-Powys Police is trying to locate the child. The attack happened between 21:50-22:10 BST on Thursday, 11 August.

Officers also want to speak to any witnesses, particularly the passenger who told the guard.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.