Victim named in Cardiff murder investigation

The man who died in Ely, Cardiff, on Sunday night has been named as 48-year-old Colin Richards.

Emergency services responded to reports of an incident in the Heol-Y-Berllan and Heol Trelai area of Caerau shortly before 11.30pm on Sunday, April 7.

Father of seven, Colin Richards from from Grangetown, Cardiff died, and a murder investigation was launched by South Wales Police.

His family, who continue to be supported by specially trained officers, have released the following statement: “Colin was a much-loved father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and an all-round family man. He leaves behind seven children who will miss him greatly as he was very active in their lives.

“Though the loss is deep, the power of love and friendship will always stay alive. He will always be in our minds and forever in our hearts.”

Three women, two aged 43 and one aged 28, who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been released under investigation.

An incident room has been set up at Cardiff Central Police Station.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to please come forward.

Tragic

Detective Superintendent Darren George, of the force’s Major Crime Team, said: “Extensive enquiries are continuing as we establish the tragic events which took place on Sunday night. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Colin Richards.

“Police cordons are still in place, and I would like to thank the community for their continued support and understanding while we progress the investigation.

“We are appealing for anyone who would have been in the Heol y Berllan and Heol Trelai area of Caerau between 11pm and midnight on Sunday night to please come forward with information no matter how insignificant they may feel it is.”

Information and footage and can be submitted online here.

Alternatively, please contact police by one of the following means quoting ref: 2400112146.

Live Chat

Online

E-mail: [email protected]

Call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

