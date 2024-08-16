Victims of infected blood scandal to receive support scheme payments for life

Victims of the infected blood scandal can receive support for life, while those who were subjected to “unethical” research will get up to £15,000 extra, under changes to a multibillion-pound compensation plan.

More than 30,000 people in the UK contracted HIV or Hepatitis after receiving contaminated blood and blood products during the 1970s and 1980s.

The scandal has so far claimed approximately 3,000 lives and caused harm to so many more.

Payouts under the scheme will start by the end of the year for survivors, and by next year for affected people such as family members under a second set of regulations.

Claims for those who have already died – of which there are more than 3,000 – because of the disaster can be made through their estate.

Support scheme payments – including for bereaved partners – will continue for life as part of the plan, the UK Government said, as it announced it had accepted the “majority” of recommendations from an independent review.

Victims who were used for research without their knowledge will also be eligible for an extra £10,000, with a higher award of £15,000 for those who underwent treatment as children in a notorious case at Lord Mayor’s Treloar’s College.

Infected people – both living and dead – will start receiving payments through the new framework by the end of this year, while for others affected by the scandal, payments will begin in 2025, the Cabinet Office said on Friday.

Concerns

It comes after senior barrister and interim chairman of the compensation authority Sir Robert Francis KC made 74 proposals to address concerns with the current compensation plans.

These included an enhanced award for those involved in a “particularly egregious” case of unethical testing at the Treloar school and an increase in the “social impact” payment for some of those affected.

Pupils at the college were treated for haemophilia using plasma blood products infected with HIV and hepatitis, and NHS clinicians continued with treatments to further their medical research despite knowing the dangers, the Infected Blood Inquiry found.

The Government will also raise the social impact payment recognising the consequences of stigma surrounding the disaster for people who are likely to have lived in the same household as the infected person for more than two years.

Ministers are expected to introduce regulations for infected victims setting up the new scheme by August 24, followed by a second set of regulations for affected people in the coming months.

The accepted recommendations also include provisions for victims to receive independent legal advice to help them navigate the claims process.

Charities and campaigners welcomed such measures but some expressed disappointment at the scope of the changes.

Debate

Plaid Cymru introduced a series of amendments to a Welsh Government debate on the Infected Blood Inquiry Report back in June.

The party called on the Welsh Government to proactively reach out to all affected individuals in Wales with the offer of relevant support and counselling, enact all recommendations of the Langstaff report pertaining to devolved areas of responsibility in full and without delay, and to make representations to the UK Government to ensure that all affected individuals in Wales receive their second interim compensation payment within 90 days of the publication of the Langstaff report.

The Welsh Government accepted all three amendments.

Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “Justice and compensation for victims of the Infected Blood scandal can’t come soon enough, which is why the news that UK Government are stepping up their efforts to ensure that victims of this horrific scandal begin to receive final compensation payments by the end of the year is a significant step forward.

“As the Chair of the Cross-party Group on Haemophilia and Infected Blood in the Senedd, I’ve seen firsthand the efforts of campaigners in Wales in demanding justice for victims and their families. This latest development is testament to their hard work and perseverance over many decades.

“Plaid Cymru MPs in Westminster will work to ensure that the UK Government follow through on all their promises, while I and my fellow Plaid Cymru members in the Senedd will keep holding the Welsh Government’s feet to the fire on ensuring that all those that are eligible for the various compensation schemes are registered in time and that the mechanisms are in place to ensure victims are paid efficiently.

“Above all, it’s important that governments learn from this terrible scandal and miscarriage of justice, and take steps to ensure it can never happen again.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

