Victorian mortuary to be turned into cafe

Richard Youle, local democracy reporter

A former hospital mortuary, dating back to the 1860s, is getting a new lease of life as a cafe.

The mortuary on the outskirts of Carmarthen used to serve the former hospital at Parc Dewi Sant – a 38-acre site dating from Victorian times west of the town centre.

Parc Dewi Sant was sold by Carmarthenshire Council last year and has an existing restaurant in the main building.

Change of use

The new owners, Parc Dewi Sant Ltd, applied successfully to the council for the change of use for the former mortuary, and plan to develop the wider site as a wellness and education centre.

“Once the cafe is open we welcome anyone to come and use it, including dog walkers, walkers, and those making use of our many facilities,” said a Parc Dewi Sant Ltd spokesman.

He said several of the site’s buildings are listed, including a laundry house, chapel, and the mortuary.

Parc Dewi Sant began life in 1865 as the Carmarthenshire, Cardigan and Pembrokeshire County Asylum. The hilltop hospital expanded and had more than 900 beds by the early 1970s. The site was put up for sale for £2.5 million last year.

Speaking earlier this year after acquiring it, Parc Dewi Sant outlined its vision of a medical, well-being and leisure venue. A new gym and walking track are part of the plans. The council said it would retain control over future development.

