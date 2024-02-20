Video row as Welsh Labour leadership candidates walk away from protesters

Martin Shipton

Welsh Labour leadership candidate Vaughan Gething has faced criticism after a video appeared on social media of him ignoring farm protesters as he was leaving a hustings meeting in Newtown.

Mr Gething, the Economy Minister, bore the brunt of the negative comments, although his rival Jeremy Miles, the Education Minister, is also seen walking away from the venue without talking to the demonstrators.

Many members of Wales’ farming communities are angry at proposed changes to the agriculture subsidy scheme, under which they will have to plant trees on 10% of their land and make other changes they believe will make it more difficult for them to run an economically sustainable business.

The video shows a small number of farmers following the candidates as they walk briskly through a housing estate.

A police officer physically obstructs the farmers as they shout after the candidates, saying they want to ask them questions. He repeatedly tells them to “stay back”. Those shouting do not use abusive language or swear words, but the candidates show no inclination to stop and talk with the farmers. Instead, the police officer tells them they are breaching the peace.

Scrutiny

In a post to X that was later deleted, historian Martin Johnes wrote: “I fear for the future of our democracy if Gething wins. Welsh Government already has problems with accepting scrutiny. This, and the video of him walking away from a TV interview, suggests things will get worse.”

Isn’t it a great shame that you yourself didn’t show respect for the farmers that waited for you today to ask their questions? And an even bigger shame that you haven’t even listened to a dam word from any of our unions here in wales for farmers! @NoFarmsNoFoods @vaughangething https://t.co/btonBUu73D pic.twitter.com/21yZIw6wnd — Tudur Evans (@EvansTudur) February 18, 2024

A Welsh Labour insider sent us a statement which said: “If ever a video summed up a politician it is this one. Vaughan, has previously walked away from tv interviews when he hasn’t liked the questions and he did it again to Welsh farmers. He has never really grasped that power comes with scrutiny. I’d encourage those around him to point this out and not just leap to justify everything he does.”

When Mr Gething was Health Minister he was seen walking away from an ITV Wales film crew in the Senedd after being asked a question he didn’t like. Footage of the incident has been widely shared on social media.

Cordial

A spokesperson for Vaughan Gething’s campaign said: “Following the hustings in Newtown on Sunday, February 18, both candidates held a cordial, constructive and productive meeting with a delegation of the protesting farmers where they emphasised the consultation into the Sustainable Farming Scheme is ongoing.

After the meeting – acting on police advice and as can clearly be seen from a video published on social media – Vaughan and his fellow Welsh Labour leadership candidate Jeremy Miles together left the area accompanied by officers from Dyfed Powys Police.

“Vaughan’s campaign team has since received an email from the representatives of the group thanking him for meeting them. Vaughan has also recently met with representatives from NFU Cymru to discuss the Sustainable Farming Scheme.”

A statement issued by the organisers of the protest – Digon yw Digon, Enough is Enough, said: “[We] wish to thank everyone who took part in today’s tractor protest at the Labour Party leader hustings held in Newtown. We would also like to thank Vaughan Gething MS and Jeremy Miles MS for taking time to speak and listen to the concerns of some of our farmers and representatives of associated industries. We as a farming industry are committed to playing our part in providing food security for all of us, and do not wish to see anyone experiencing food poverty here in Wales.”

Welsh farmer Ioan Humphreys, who posted the organisers’ statement on X, stated: “I was one of the few that got to speak to the Labour candidates behind closed doors. A lot more work needed to make sure they rethink all these policies but it’s a step in the right direction.”

