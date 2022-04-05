Video shows Welsh ambulance donated to Ukraine shelled by Russia

A Welsh ambulance sent to Ukraine to help administer vital emergency healthcare amid the invasion has been shelled by Russia, according to those who organised the purchase.

Dr Mateo Szmidt, an emergency medicine consultant at Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil, launched a GoFundMe campaign last month to raise £15,000 to purchase the vehicle.

He has subsequently fundraised to send two additional ambulances.

But on his Instagram page he posted a video of the ambulance being hit by Russian shelling.

“I am sad and angry as this just shows how the Russians have no conscience about attacking civilian sites,” he said.

“Our 1st Ambulance that made it all the way to Mikolayev has been shelled at. I am waiting to hear if our ambulance is salvageable. Will keep you posted.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ambulanceforukraine

The ambulance was packed full of medical aid before it was driven to the Ukrainian border.

Mykolaiv, or Nikolaev, is a city near the Black Sea in southern Ukraine.

Dr Szmidt told ITV last month that he came up with the idea after hearing of a similar initiative in Poland.

“I thought that if they’re in need of these ambulances to transport patients the ambulances we use [in the NHS] and that get decommissioned are very good,” he sai.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

