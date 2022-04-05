Video shows Welsh ambulance donated to Ukraine shelled by Russia
A Welsh ambulance sent to Ukraine to help administer vital emergency healthcare amid the invasion has been shelled by Russia, according to those who organised the purchase.
Dr Mateo Szmidt, an emergency medicine consultant at Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil, launched a GoFundMe campaign last month to raise £15,000 to purchase the vehicle.
He has subsequently fundraised to send two additional ambulances.
But on his Instagram page he posted a video of the ambulance being hit by Russian shelling.
“I am sad and angry as this just shows how the Russians have no conscience about attacking civilian sites,” he said.
“Our 1st Ambulance that made it all the way to Mikolayev has been shelled at. I am waiting to hear if our ambulance is salvageable. Will keep you posted.”
View this post on Instagram
The ambulance was packed full of medical aid before it was driven to the Ukrainian border.
Mykolaiv, or Nikolaev, is a city near the Black Sea in southern Ukraine.
Dr Szmidt told ITV last month that he came up with the idea after hearing of a similar initiative in Poland.
“I thought that if they’re in need of these ambulances to transport patients the ambulances we use [in the NHS] and that get decommissioned are very good,” he sai.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Our Pro Putin Trolls seem very quiet of late. Looking forward to hearing their take on this !? Perhaps the good folk of Ukraine 🇺🇦 are attacking their own 🚑 😮
One has to ask why anyone was filming a stationary ambulance at just the right time?
Might well be CCTV as we have at our hospital sites ?
Do you not use them in Russia comrade ?
Very sad to see the disgusting act of targeting ambulances sent from Wales to aid the injured.. 😐
Only the Putin trolls would rejoice ?