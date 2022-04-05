Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Video shows Welsh ambulance donated to Ukraine shelled by Russia

05 Apr 2022 2 minutes Read
The Welsh ambulance hit by shelling. Image by Instagram/@ambulanceforukraine

A Welsh ambulance sent to Ukraine to help administer vital emergency healthcare amid the invasion has been shelled by Russia, according to those who organised the purchase.

Dr Mateo Szmidt, an emergency medicine consultant at Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil, launched a GoFundMe campaign last month to raise £15,000 to purchase the vehicle.

He has subsequently fundraised to send two additional ambulances.

But on his Instagram page he posted a video of the ambulance being hit by Russian shelling.

“I am sad and angry as this just shows how the Russians have no conscience about attacking civilian sites,” he said.

“Our 1st Ambulance that made it all the way to Mikolayev has been shelled at. I am waiting to hear if our ambulance is salvageable. Will keep you posted.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @ambulanceforukraine

The ambulance was packed full of medical aid before it was driven to the Ukrainian border.

Mykolaiv, or Nikolaev, is a city near the Black Sea in southern Ukraine.

Dr Szmidt told ITV last month that he came up with the idea after hearing of a similar initiative in Poland.

“I thought that if they’re in need of these ambulances to transport patients the ambulances we use [in the NHS] and that get decommissioned are very good,” he sai.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
5 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Richard
Richard
5 hours ago

Our Pro Putin Trolls seem very quiet of late. Looking forward to hearing their take on this !? Perhaps the good folk of Ukraine 🇺🇦 are attacking their own 🚑 😮

7
Reply
Robin Lynn
Robin Lynn
2 hours ago
Reply to  Richard

One has to ask why anyone was filming a stationary ambulance at just the right time?

0
Reply
Richard
Richard
1 hour ago
Reply to  Robin Lynn

Might well be CCTV as we have at our hospital sites ?

Do you not use them in Russia comrade ?

1
Reply
Y Cymro
Y Cymro
3 hours ago

Very sad to see the disgusting act of targeting ambulances sent from Wales to aid the injured.. 😐

4
Reply
Richard
Richard
1 hour ago
Reply to  Y Cymro

Only the Putin trolls would rejoice ?

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.