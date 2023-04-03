Viewers point out misspelling of Merthyr Tydfil on BBC News at Six

A number of viewers who watched this evening’s edition of BBC News at Six took to social media to point out a glaring error in one of the BBC’s news reports.

In a segment presented by the BBC’s disinformation and fact-checking correspondent Marianna Spring into disaster trolls, Merthyr Tydfil was mentioned as part of the report.

Unfortunately when the town appeared on the UK map it was spelt rather differently than usual as Mythr Tydfil – prompting users on Twitter to point out just how wrong the spelling was.

Twitter user @scorpion1055 pointed out the irony of having a department to check facts and then getting a well known Welsh town’s name wrong: ‘Can your new Disinformation officer please get Welsh place names correct. Merthyr Tydfil is correct . Not a good start for you Disinformation officer and new department.’

Llinos Beasley posted: ‘Spelling Merthyr Tydfil as Mythr on 6pm news not a demonstration of accurate fact checking.’

Neil Maidman acknowledged the importance of the news report but added: ‘Nice presentation on @BBCNews but that really isn’t the way you spell Merthyr Tydfil.’

While John @marsden280175 added: ‘@BBCNews you just spelt Merthyr Tydfil wrong.’

A version of the BBC report was broadcast on the BBC News at Ten programme, but this time with the map edited out.

