Vigil planned to pay tribute to teenagers who died in Ely crash

A vigil and balloon release has been planned to pay tribute to the two teenagers who died in a crash in Ely.

A post on Facebook said the vigil would take place at 6pm Friday on Snowden Road where the crash happened and asked those attending to bring blue balloons.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and 15-year-old Harvey Evans were killed while riding an electric bike shortly after 6pm on Monday.

Following the fatal crash, tensions reached breaking point and sparked riots after officers were called to the scene in Snowden Road.

South Wales Police have said they are investigating claims of a pursuit but said the collision had already happened when the first officers arrived on the scene.

Friends of the two boys, said they were riding a Sur-Ron electric bike without helmets when they died

A video circulated on social media supported claims a marked police van was following the teenagers in the Ely area of Cardiff.

It’s believed the boys had got away from the police by riding up Stanwey Road, which is blocked off to traffic at one end, and had then ridden onto the adjacent Snowden Road where the crash occurred.

Community members and young people continue to gather at the scene which has been covered in hundred of bunches of flowers and say there is still a strong feeling of anger at the police among those who knew the teenagers and their families.

Referral

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said in a statement: “Following a referral from South Wales Police we have decided to independently investigate an incident in Ely, Cardiff, on Monday which resulted in the deaths of two teenagers.

“Our decision to investigate follows our attendance at the police post incident procedure and after a review of the information received to date.

“We will be examining any interaction between the police and the boys after CCTV footage emerged apparently showing a police vehicle following a bike prior to the incident.”

