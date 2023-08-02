Vile rapist who recorded attack on victim to show flatmate jailed for 15 years

A rapist who recorded his attack on one of his victims so he could watch it back and show his flatmate has been jailed for 15 years.

Cardiff Crown Court heard that Steffan Jones, 25, from Bridgend raped and assaulted two victims.

Jones sexually assaulted one victim while she was naked, drunk, and vomiting into a wash basin after he tricked her in a drinking game.

He recorded the attack on his phone to watch it back and show his flatmate.

Predator

The arrest and charge followed a joint investigation by South Wales Police and Dyfed-Powys Police.

Jones was found guilty at trial of one count of rape and two counts of assault by penetration.

Judge David Wynn Morgan described Jones as a “sexual predator, a liar, and a narcissist”.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Coakley said: “Jones is a vile rapist who is now where he deserves to be.

“I applaud the two victims for having an extreme amount of courage to bring their complaint forward and ensure the conviction of their attacker.”

